iMac Pro Appears to Include A10 Fusion Chip for Always-On 'Hey Siri'
According to some digging into Apple's "BridgeOS 2.0" code and macOS this weekend by Jonathan Levin, Steven Troughton-Smith, and Guilherme Rambo, the upcoming iMac Pro appears to feature an A10 Fusion chip with 512 MB of RAM. While the full functionality of the A10 chip isn't yet known, it appears the chip will enable support for "Hey Siri" functionality, potentially even when the iMac Pro is turned off.
As noted by Troughton-Smith, the A10 will manage the booting process and security for the iMac Pro, and with hooks into system audio, he theorized that the chip might support always-on "Hey Siri."
The "Hey Siri" theory was quickly confirmed by Rambo, who shared both a boot chime for BridgeOS and the setup process for "Hey Siri" discovered within macOS.
Rumors of ARM-based chips being included in Macs have been circulating for some time, and with the T1 chip appearing in the MacBook Pro to drive the Touch Bar last year, the rumor began coming to fruition. The T1 was just the first step in the process, however, with Bloomberg reporting in February that a custom "T310" ARM-based Mac chip similar to the T1 could be included in future Macs and take on some additional functionality such as handling "Power Nap" low-power mode functionality.
In June, Pike's Universum reported that the upcoming iMac Pro will include a Secure Enclave, suggesting the machine would indeed include an ARM-based coprocessor as on the MacBook Pro.
Confirmed: "Hey, Siri" is coming to the Mac pic.twitter.com/Dw9bRAzbxD— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) November 18, 2017
BridgeOS has a boot chime sound pic.twitter.com/ofupY9RZt8— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) November 18, 2017
39 minutes ago at 08:24 am
That's cool. Unfortunately I've relegated Siri to little more than setting a timer countdown when I make my coffee in the morning. It's the only Siri request that doesn't make me want to shove my iPhone in the garbage disposal out of frustration.
39 minutes ago at 08:24 am
I wish you could completely uninstall Siri from osx and iOS. And I don't mean just disable it. It's the most useless voice assistant in my opinion and it irks me that it takes up space.
40 minutes ago at 08:23 am
Siri? Useless on iPhone, so why would I use it on a 'pro' machine?
42 minutes ago at 08:21 am
Literally forgot macOS has Siri until this post
41 minutes ago at 08:22 am
bring on the Mac Mini update
44 minutes ago at 08:19 am
And so it begins.
31 minutes ago at 08:32 am
A separate processor that has access to your microphone even when your compuer is off isnt creepy in the slightest.
38 minutes ago at 08:25 am
Siri? Useless on iPhone, so why would I use it on a 'pro' machine?Just turn it off. Easy peasy.
46 minutes ago at 08:16 am
That is really cool.
The first Mac with an A-series processor in is coming earlier than any of us imagined! Of course this is different, but it’d be interesting to see it used for other things like app development (iOS emulation).
This was the way they were always going to be used in Macs (i.e. as a coprocessor) in the near future, with the exception of the 12” MacBook where I wouldn’t be surprised if it replaced the current Intel chips.
39 minutes ago at 08:23 am
I guess Apple will plants ARM chips to coexist with Intel chips instead of replacing it to provides us with more capabilities.
I think this marks the first step towards a more exciting future for Apple. And us obviously.
I think this marks the first step towards a more exciting future for Apple. And us obviously.
