Apple Discounts BeatsX, Solo3 Wireless, and Powerbeats3 Wireless by $40 to $60

Friday November 17, 2017 6:11 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple has discounted its BeatsX, Solo3 Wireless, and Powerbeats3 Wireless headphones by $40 to $60 for a limited time in the United States.

Apple's discount on Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones also applies to the newer "Neighborhood Collection" colors.

Apple's BeatsX deal matches some other retailers, but Amazon and Best Buy each have better deals on the Powerbeats3 Wireless and Solo3 Wireless, with the products on sale for as low as $134.99 and $199.99 respectively.

Like AirPods, the BeatsX, Solo3 Wireless, and Powerbeats3 Wireless are equipped with Apple's W1 chip for instant pairing with an iPhone. They can then simultaneously connect to an Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac via iCloud.

All three headphones feature Fast Fuel. Five minutes of charging provides up to three hours of playback for the Solo3 Wireless, two hours of playback for the BeatsX, and an hour of playback for the Powerbeats3 Wireless.

Apple's special Beats prices are available in the United States only for a limited time.

