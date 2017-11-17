High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
KGI: Next Year's iPhone Models to Have Upgraded Intel and Qualcomm Modems Enabling Faster LTE Speeds
Apple's next-generation iPhone models released in 2018 will feature Intel's XMM 7560 and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X20 modems, enabling faster LTE transmission speeds, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Image: KGI Securities
Kuo highlighted that both new chips support 4x4 MIMO technology, compared to only 2x2 MIMO in the latest iPhone models, which leads him to believe LTE transmission speeds will increase significantly in 2018 iPhones.
In his latest research note, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo predicted Intel supply Apple with 70 to 80 percent or more of the baseband chips.
Kuo highlighted that both new chips support 4x4 MIMO technology, compared to only 2x2 MIMO in the latest iPhone models, which leads him to believe LTE transmission speeds will increase significantly in 2018 iPhones.
In his latest research note, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo predicted Intel supply Apple with 70 to 80 percent or more of the baseband chips.
New baseband chips from Intel & Qualcomm will significantly boost transmission speed of new 2H18 iPhone models thanks to supporting 4x4 MIMO antenna design: We believe that 2H18 new iPhones will upgrade baseband chips from Intel’s XMM 7480 and Qualcomm's MDM 9655 in 2H17 to Intel’s XMM 7560 and Qualcomm's SDX 20. As both new chips support 4x4 MIMO technology, compared to only 2x2 MIMO in 2H17, we anticipate LTE transmission speeds will increase significantly. We believe Intel will supply Apple with 70-80% or more of required baseband chips.Kuo also predicted that next year's iPhone models will support dual-SIM dual standby (DSDS), with support for LTE+LTE connections, which allows two SIM cards to be active simultaneously using only one set of chips.
2H18 iPhone models won't only offer faster LTE transmission speed: We predict that at least one of the 2H18 new iPhone models will feature dual-SIM dual standby (DSDS) with support for LTE+LTE connections. Unlike existing DSDS phones, which commonly support LTE+3G connections, we believe next-generation iPhone models will support LTE+LTE connections, in a bid to enhance the user experience.It's not entirely clear if the new iPhones would have a dual SIM card slot or if one of the SIM cards would be embedded into the device.
Tags: KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo
Top Rated Comments(View all)
32 minutes ago at 08:32 am
BREAKING NEWS: The next model will have improvements from the current model. Maybe.
34 minutes ago at 08:31 am
They're all huge. Is it too much to ask for a normal HAND held sized phone?
27 minutes ago at 08:37 am
Well, it's about time as my iPhone X is already growing long in the tooth; and it doesn't even arrive until Monday.
31 minutes ago at 08:34 am
The 6.1" LCD model makes zero sense to have.
They're all huge. Is it too much to ask for a normal HAND held sized phone?You mean the 5.8" phone? It's the same size as the 4.7" iPhone 8, which is already a small phone.
17 minutes ago at 08:47 am
That 6.5 iPhone in the photo absolutely trumps the 5.8. I know it's a render, but that's what I really look forward to, is the 6.5 OLED.
my first "dream phone" i am reallly liking the X but damn the X the size of a plus sign me up!!!!
24 minutes ago at 08:40 am
That 6.5 iPhone in the photo absolutely trumps the 5.8. I know it's a render, but that's what I really look forward to, is the 6.5 OLED in Fall 2018.
29 minutes ago at 08:35 am
I'd like to get the 6.5 inch iPhone. Probably cost around £/$ 1189 64gb :(
23 minutes ago at 08:41 am
Instant gains to be had by dumping the poorly performing Intel modems entirely. Then Apple wouldn't have to artificially limit the Qualcomm gigabit LTE modems already in its products.
4 minutes ago at 09:00 am
When I see that photo with the three different iPhone sizes rumored for next year, I wonder why they aren't making an iPhone SE X. Besides the provocative and unlikely name, I'd love a device that is only a little wider than the SE but with a full frontal ~4.7" display. Price it at $800 if you have to, I don't care! Another option would be to take exact same 4.7" display ratio from the iPhone 7, but with rounded corners. So it's wider than the SE but not taller yet still 16:9 and OLED.
Also, has anyone asked how they would get LCD into that form factor? I thought you needed flexible OLED to do the corners properly.
Also, has anyone asked how they would get LCD into that form factor? I thought you needed flexible OLED to do the corners properly.
[ Read All Comments ]