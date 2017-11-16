Third Man Records Reveal Exclusive New Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Launching November 24

Beats By Dre today unveiled an all-new black-and-yellow version of the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, which will be exclusive to Third Man Records. The Third Man Records Limited Edition headphones will cost $329.50 -- which is $30 more expensive than other Solo3 headphones sold by Apple -- and officially go on sale Friday, November 24.
For the $30 premium on other Solo3 Headphones, customers who purchase the Third Man Records edition will get a custom carrying case, black-and-yellow 3.5mm braided cable that matches the headphones, and an exclusive flexi-disc featuring The Raconteurs' song "Level." The headphones also feature a few details related to Third Man Records, including the company's logo and stripes on the inside and outside of the headphones, respectively.
Visit the Third Man Store to pre-order the new Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones today.
The limited edition #ThirdManBeats #Solo3Wireless are available for presale on https://t.co/VfpppzFO7p now. pic.twitter.com/Nv9IAMB5a5— Beats By Dre (@beatsbydre) November 16, 2017
