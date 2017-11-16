High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Apple Releases iOS 11.1.2 With Fix for Unresponsive iPhone X Display in Cold Temperatures
Apple today released iOS 11.1.2, the seventh official update to the iOS 11 operating system. iOS 11.1.2 comes just one week after Apple released iOS 11.1.1, an update that addressed a pesky and widespread autocorrect bug.
The iOS 11.1.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.
The iOS 11.1.2 update addresses bugs and issues that have been discovered since the release of iOS 11.1.1. According to Apple's release notes, the update addresses a bug that caused some iPhone X displays to become temporarily unresponsive when exposed to cold temperatures.
For more on iOS 11 and its updates, make sure to check out our iOS 11 roundup.
iOS 11.1.2 includes bug fixes for your iPhone and iPad. This update:iOS 11.1.2 comes as Apple works on the iOS 11.2 update, which introduces Apple Pay Cash, support for faster 7.5W wireless charging on iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus, and several bug fiexes and minor interface tweaks.
- Fixes an issue where the iPhone X screen becomes temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid temperature drop
- Addresses an issue that could cause distortion in Live Photos and videos captured with iPhone X
15 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
Idaho here, installed and tested by placing the X in the refrigerator, it works, but it made me make a sandwich!
26 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
Got to give them credit....they are churning out updates at a pretty high clip these days to try and squash as many of these big bugs as possible.
20 minutes ago at 01:12 pm
Hard to believe this wasn't tested and known about before shipment... wonder what else they know that might go wrong in the near future
It doesn’t happen every time. I’ve had my iPhone X for a week where it’s been freezing cold and it only happened to me once.
A product cannot be tested by millions of people covering all usage scenarios. That’s why we have bug fixing point updates.
18 minutes ago at 01:14 pm
So just for iPhone X or all iOS devices (especially with the mention of "for your iPhone and iPad")?
It is showing up on my iPhone 8.
21 minutes ago at 01:11 pm
iOS 11 is just going to live in update land.
25 minutes ago at 01:07 pm
Hard to believe this wasn't tested and known about before shipment... wonder what else they know that might go wrong in the near future
26 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
Hopefully either this update or 11.2 will fix the ever annoying disappearing clock and notifications...
27 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
Remember the good old days when you were safe with a .1 release? :apple:
27 minutes ago at 01:05 pm
For once, an update will literally make things snappier (in cold situations).
8 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
Apple is just amazing! We received about 4 updates within 2 months. Android receive this many updates within 2 years.
