Apple Releases iOS 11.1.2 With Fix for Unresponsive iPhone X Display in Cold Temperatures

Apple today released iOS 11.1.2, the seventh official update to the iOS 11 operating system. iOS 11.1.2 comes just one week after Apple released iOS 11.1.1 , an update that addressed a pesky and widespread autocorrect bug.The iOS 11.1.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.The iOS 11.1.2 update addresses bugs and issues that have been discovered since the release of iOS 11.1.1. According to Apple's release notes, the update addresses a bug that caused some iPhone X displays to become temporarily unresponsive when exposed to cold temperatures.iOS 11.1.2 comes as Apple works on the iOS 11.2 update, which introduces Apple Pay Cash , support for faster 7.5W wireless charging on iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus, and several bug fiexes and minor interface tweaks.For more on iOS 11 and its updates, make sure to check out our iOS 11 roundup