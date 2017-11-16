Apple Pay Promo Provides Free Postmates Unlimited Subscription Through End of 2017

Apple today sent out an Apple Pay email to customers, highlighting a Postmates deal. If you use Apple Pay to sign up for the Postmates Unlimited service, you can get free delivery through the end of the year on all orders over $20 without paying the $9.99 per month fee.
Postmates Unlimited is a subscription service that allows customers to get free delivery from any merchant in their city on orders over $20, essentially doing away with delivery fees. The Postmates Unlimited service costs $9.99 per month, though, and it does not do away with other service fees or the need to tip.
If you're a frequent Postmates customer, it's potentially worth the $9.99 per month because delivery fees can add up, especially from merchants that are not located nearby.
Customers will need to sign up for the deal by November 23 to get free shipments for the rest of 2017. Postmates previously offered a similar Unlimited trial, but the company says it has been extended for all customers using Apple Pay.
Special announcement: Just in time for the holidays, we've extended the Unlimited trial for customers using Apple Pay. Sign up before Nov 23rd and your subscription will be free for all of 2017. That means all orders over $20 have no delivery fee.This appears to be one of the first Apple Pay emails Apple has sent out to customers. Apple also highlights several locations that accept Apple Pay, including Trader Joe's, Pizza Hut, and Crate & Barrel, along with the Jet, Etsy, and Macy's apps.
