iPhone X Shipping Estimates Improve to 2 to 3 Weeks in Europe, US Could Be Next

Tuesday November 14, 2017 12:49 pm PST by Juli Clover
Shipping estimates for the iPhone X have improved to 2 to 3 weeks across Europe, suggesting Apple's efforts to ramp up supply and production are starting to see some success. The 2 to 3 week shipping estimates are an improvement over the previous 3 to 4 week shipping estimates that have been available since early November.

The new 2 to 3 week shipping estimates are available in all European countries where the device has launched, including the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and more.


iPhones ordered today in these countries will arrive well ahead of the holidays, in early December.

Other countries in North America and Asia Pacific still list 3 to 4 week shipping estimates, but the last time shipping estimates improved, we saw better estimates in Europe that then expanded to the United States. We expect to see U.S. shipping estimates drop soon.

In addition to improving shipping estimates from devices purchased from the online Apple Store, we've also been hearing continual reports from MacRumors readers who have seen their pre-ordered iPhone X models shipping out much sooner than expected. Many who originally had December shipping estimates have already received their devices or are expecting them in November.

Apple retail stores are also receiving regular shipments and customers who check stock on Apple.com early and use stock-tracking tools like iStockNow have been able to make purchases with no wait time.

Back in early November, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple was working to ramp up iPhone X production week by week, with the aim of getting the new smartphone out to customers "as soon as possible."

Ahead of the iPhone X launch, rumors suggested the device would be heavily constrained and in short supply until well into 2018, but given the improvements we're already seeing, supply/demand balance could be reached earlier than originally expected.

[ 27 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
jicon
35 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
Price outside of the US is criminal. Bump up the US prices another 30%, and I'm sure the wait times will decrease state side just as easily.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
nabeel24
39 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
Can they release the Sim Free model now?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
CWallace
41 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
Nice, but I picked up an 8 Plus yesterday to replace my 6 Plus and I'm content.

Now bring on the 6.5" X Plus next year please and I'll wait. :D
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
fumi2014
8 minutes ago at 01:23 pm

there is a market everywhere for this and people will pay it. it's a marker of social status not simply a phone anymore. when you are holding the ten and using it in your hands, it feels like a product from rolex.


Except your fancy new phone will be utterly obsolete and worthless in about three years. A Rolex? That's another matter entirely. The two things don't even warrant comparison. :)
[doublepost=1510694873][/doublepost]

Sure it did. The first wave are the same crazy people that went out and bought the nonsensical MacPro trash can. This will normalize pretty soon in the states also.

Only thing that saves it here is that most people pay it in installment plans.


That's the only thing saving it anywhere. I know a ton of people with iPhones, but they won't upgrade until their contracts are through.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
T Coma
18 minutes ago at 01:13 pm
Did my part to help the Apple faithful and other beta testers here in NA. Every little bit helps!




Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
mafo
12 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
Ordered my iPhone x the day after preorders went up. (AT&T servers were down for me on the first day). Originally had a mid December delivery, then it was updated to end of November delivery and just now my order page updated to “preparing for shipment.” I’m guessing I’ll get it this weekend.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
manu chao
33 minutes ago at 12:59 pm
There is always the question whether improved shipping times represent increasing supply or decreasing demand. But given shipping times seem to improve faster than actual time passes (eg, over a two-week span, it might have improved by three weeks) and given that shipping times for orders already made indicate that supply is improving and indeed is improving faster than Apple predicted.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Aluminum213
3 minutes ago at 01:29 pm
I didn’t preorder the phone, and I easily just picked one up from an Apple Store New York, I don’t think there are any shortages
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
barkomatic
35 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
Wow, this is unexpected. So much for the dire supply shortages and people reselling iPhone X's for $5000.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
madKIR
33 minutes ago at 12:58 pm

Price outside of the US is criminal. Bump up the US prices another 30%, and I'm sure the wait times will decrease state side just as easily.

Exactly my thoughts! No wonder it would drop there faster. It's just very very very expensive. Especially, the 256GB version.
Rating: 1 Votes

