Embracing the Notch: How Are You Adapting to the Most Controversial iPhone X Design Decision?
The "notch," or sensor housing on the iPhone X is the single most polarizing design decision Apple made when creating its new flagship smartphone. Some people hate the way the notch eats into the display, while others appreciate that extra bit of visible space.
Love it or hate it, the notch is here to stay until Apple finds a better way to integrate the TrueDepth camera system into its iPhone lineup. Luckily, while the notch can be disturbing at first, most people find it's easy to become accustomed to. In the video below, we explore the notch, how it affects day to day iPhone X usage, how apps are compensating, and some ways to hide it.
Prior to the iPhone X's launch, the notch sparked a lot of discussion, much of it negative, but hate for the notch has died down as people have become used to Apple's design choice.
Apple's official policy is that developers and users should embrace the notch, and as apps have implemented designs that work around it, it's blended into the background and become less noticeable in day to day use.
There are still apps that have yet to adapt to the notch, but as optimizations continue, it'll disappear even further. Here at MacRumors, we've found that the notch isn't really bothersome at all.
One exception might be landscape mode, as it's more noticeable in that orientation when doing things like browsing Safari, watching YouTube videos, and playing games. Safari browsing is getting better, though, with a new Webkit API in iOS 11.2 that allows developers to design around the notch for a better full screen experience, and in the YouTube app, if you double tap on a video, it expands to a full screen mode that's easier to watch.
For those who absolutely hate the notch, there are a couple of new apps like Notcho, designed to edit wallpapers to add a black bar to the top, effectively hiding it on the Home and Lock screen. Notcho doesn't work within apps, though, and in our opinion, hiding the notch looks worse than accepting it.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
14 minutes ago at 02:46 pm
The notch is a non-issue if you actually own the phone and apparently a huge issue for those who don’t or the media that needs to generate clicks.
12 minutes ago at 02:48 pm
The 'notch' is so overblown it's ridiculous. Imagine if the notch went all the way across the top, it would be a bezel. Think of the notch like a full bezel with more room. Jeez, this is the dumbest discussion so far about any iphone.
12 minutes ago at 02:48 pm
Not as bad as everyone makes it out to be. If devs use Auto Layout everything fits perfectly.
14 minutes ago at 02:46 pm
I’m not bothered by the notch. I seem do well adapting to notch. I just need a plus size.
11 minutes ago at 02:49 pm
It also quickly tells me where the top of the screen is. No issue
11 minutes ago at 02:49 pm
Non-issue. If it bothered me THAT much, I wouldn't have bought it.
Embrace the notch.
11 minutes ago at 02:49 pm
Non issue.
* I like the edge to edge screen on the device
* I like that Apple produced two little extra windows to put the status and clock, so I can have them out of the way of my content
* I like that I don’t have the same black bars at the top (and sometimes bottom) like every other phone.
Like people that hate the “notch” it is just my opinion, and unlike some, I am open to opposing viewpoints on the subject. ;) .
13 minutes ago at 02:47 pm
you get used to it in no time. i actually prefer apps that don't hide it, because the screen feels bigger.
13 minutes ago at 02:47 pm
The most beautiful thing about iPhone X is Apple Notch™
In fact, I don't use any dark wallpapers that could hide it
3 minutes ago at 02:57 pm
Screen is tall enough to block notch from your eyes, people mostly who talk about notch negative way all the time are the ones who have never seen the phone in real life.
If you look photos and videos about iPhone X the notch is all you see. In real life when the phone is front of your eyes you hardly ever see it, landscape is different thing but i hardly never use phone in landscape so i can't say much about landscape usage.
