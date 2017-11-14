Adobe Scan Gains Automatic Document Detection, iOS 11 Files Support

Adobe Scan, Adobe's document scanning app, was today updated with new features that are designed to make it easier to locate and access scans of receipts, documents, and more.
With Adobe Sensei machine learning integration, Adobe Scan is now able to scan the photos in your camera roll to locate all images that appear to be documents, so they can be automatically imported into the Adobe Scan app for storage purposes.
The new feature is designed to make it easier to keep track of all of your receipt and document photos, aggregating them in one place so it's no longer necessary to search through all of your photos to find the relevant images.
There are also new search tools to make it easier to find files by name or date, and Adobe has added improved image cleaning specifically designed to better handle shadows and folds for clearer scans.
Adobe Scan can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
There's no longer a need to sift through hundreds or even thousands of images to find what you're looking for. In fact, Adobe Scan is the only free app that automatically searches for documents, receipts, business cards, and more, so that you can find what you need fast.Along with Adobe Sensei integration, Adobe Scan is being updated with support for the iOS 11 Files app. All Adobe Scan files can be accessed through Files, making document management easier.
