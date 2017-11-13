Gamevice's iOS Gaming Controller Now Supports Sphero SPRK+ and DJI Spark

Gamevice, a company that makes a Made for iPhone gaming controller for iOS devices, today announced that it has partnered with Sphero and DJI to allow the Gamevice peripheral to control the Sphero SPRK+ robot and the DJI Spark drone.
When the Gamevice for iPhone or iPad is used with the DJI Spark app, the Spark drone can be controlled using the physical buttons of the Gamevice, which the company says offers improved precision, control, and ergonomics.
DJI does offer its own Spark remote controller, but it is not included in the purchase price and costs an additional $119. At $100, the Gamevice controller is more affordable and it also works with a wide range of iOS games.
Gamevice offers several different controller options for a wide range of iOS devices on its website. Prices for iOS devices start at $99.95.
When the Gamevice for iPhone or iPad is used with the DJI Spark app, the Spark drone can be controlled using the physical buttons of the Gamevice, which the company says offers improved precision, control, and ergonomics.
DJI does offer its own Spark remote controller, but it is not included in the purchase price and costs an additional $119. At $100, the Gamevice controller is more affordable and it also works with a wide range of iOS games.
"We designed Spark to be the easiest DJI drone to fly, whether using simple hand gestures, a smartphone or the dedicated remote control," said Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager at DJI. "Gamevice gives Spark pilots another simple, highly intuitive way to control their drone, letting them fly, capture and share life's moments while on the go."As for the SPRK+, it's normally controlled via an on-screen joystick using the Sphero app with no physical control option, so the Gamevice is a great addition for those who would rather have access to controller-style input methods.
Gamevice offers several different controller options for a wide range of iOS devices on its website. Prices for iOS devices start at $99.95.