MacRumors Giveaway: Win Custom-Painted Black AirPods From BlackPods

Our BlackPods giveaways have been extremely popular with MacRumors readers, so this week, we've once again teamed up with BlackPods to offer you a chance to win a pair of AirPods that have been custom-painted black to better match darker devices.
Black AirPods pair especially well with the new iPhone X, which features an OLED display with a thin black bezel even on the iPhone X models that come in silver.
BlackPods takes a standard pair of Apple AirPods and then paints them black using a proprietary coating system. The company uses a three-phase finishing process for a high-quality coating of paint that's not going to chip, fade, scuff, or wear off.
Each pair of BlackPods is completed by hand and is given a rigorous inspection to ensure a flawless finish. There are two options when it comes to BlackPods -- the BlackPods classic, with a high-gloss look, and the BlackPods Stealth, which has a matte satin finish.
BlackPods charges $279 for the BlackPods Classic and $299 for the BlackPods Stealth, a $120 to $140 premium over Apple's standard AirPods, but it's the only way to get a unique black finish on your AirPods.
Along with selling finished sets of painted AirPods, BlackPods also lets customers send previously purchased AirPods in for customization. This process costs $99 for the glossy black and $119 for the matte black, and it takes approximately 10 days to complete. Painting of both the AirPods and the case is included in the price.
Because BlackPods are re-painted AirPods, the full AirPods functionality remains intact, with a W1 chip for simple pairing, a long battery life, an accelerometer for ear detection, and gesture support.
We have one set of BlackPods to give away to a MacRumors reader, with the winner able to choose a Stealth or Classic finish. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
The contest will run from today (November 10) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 17. The winner will be chosen randomly on November 17 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.
