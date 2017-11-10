Instagram's Testing a Feature That Lets Users Follow Hashtags

Instagram is currently testing a new feature that allows users to follow hashtags on the picture-sharing social platform, according to reports.
Currently, Instagram users must rely on individual accounts to keep up with content they want to engage with. However the added ability to follow hashtags, first spotted by Twitter user @Social_Pip and The Next Web, could make it much easier for users to find the content they're interested in.
For example, users interested in Formula 1 racing could follow the hashtag #formula1 and see the relevant content in their feed without having to actually follow the account holders who post the content.
Understandably, this could quickly become overwhelming, so Instagram appears to be limiting current hashtag follows to "top posts and recent stories", as per the overlay description that hovers over the option.
So far there's no indication if or when Instagram will roll out the hashtag following ability to everyone, but the feature's usefulness suggests it could make the cut sooner rather than later.
Ok this is new. What does this do @SimonSocialMM @BizPaul @NatalieTFG any ideas? I've followed 2 but can't find what that means!! pic.twitter.com/LlCBk4Wmfv— Pippa Akram (@Social_Pip) November 9, 2017
Tag: Instagram