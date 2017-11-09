Feral Releases Rome: Total War Collection on iPad for $16.99

Feral Interactive today announced ROME: Total War Collection for iPad, a bundle set containing acclaimed historical strategy game ROME: Total War and its expansions Barbarian Invasion and Alexander. The release marks the first anniversary of the original ROME: Total War on iPad.
The collection brings the tactics and battles of the acclaimed strategy title to Apple's tablet devices with the added advantage of three historical campaigns in one purchase:
The ROME: Total War Collection is available now from the App Store for $16.99. Players who already own part of the bundle may complete it by paying the difference between the bundle price and what they have already paid.
Supported iPads include the iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 4, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad (5th Generation), iPad Pro (1st Generation: 9.7", 10.5", 12.9"), and iPad Pro (2nd Generation: 12.9").
The collection brings the tactics and battles of the acclaimed strategy title to Apple's tablet devices with the added advantage of three historical campaigns in one purchase:
All three games include all of the popular franchise's classic features tailored to mobile gaming, including touch controls and mid-battle autosaves, as well as high-resolution visuals optimized for the iPad's Retina Display.
- ROME: Total War invites you to build and rule the ancient world’s greatest empire by fighting spectacular real-time battles in huge turn-based campaigns.
- Barbarian Invasion brings the action into the final years of Rome. Take up arms to defend the Empire, or lead the forces trying to bring it down.
- Alexander is the ultimate challenge for seasoned commanders. Lead the Macedonian faction as Alexander the Great and embark upon a daring conquest of the all-powerful Persian Empire.
The ROME: Total War Collection is available now from the App Store for $16.99. Players who already own part of the bundle may complete it by paying the difference between the bundle price and what they have already paid.
Supported iPads include the iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 4, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad (5th Generation), iPad Pro (1st Generation: 9.7", 10.5", 12.9"), and iPad Pro (2nd Generation: 12.9").
Tag: Feral