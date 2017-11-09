New 'Médor' Apple Watch Hermès Band Coming on November 14

Apple and Hermès have partnered up to launch a new Hermès-branded band for the Apple Watch, called Médor. Available in a "Noir Swift" black leather, the Médor band comes in Double Tour (38mm) and Single Tour (42mm) variations and joins the existing Hermès Apple Watch band lineup.
The design of the new Médor band is based on dog collars, according to Hypebeast, with pyramid-shaped studs that protrude from each end of the band. Dog collars were one of the first objects that Hermès produced.
Apple plans to release a new Apple Watch Series 3 Hermès model that features the Médor band and a new exclusive Hermès watch face inspired by the Carrick font.
The 38mm Double Tour Médor band will be priced at $589, while the 42mm Single Tour Médor band will be priced at $439, both of which are $100 more than standard Double and Single Tour bands. The Médor bands will be available from both Apple and Hermès stores starting on November 14.
The design of the new Médor band is based on dog collars, according to Hypebeast, with pyramid-shaped studs that protrude from each end of the band. Dog collars were one of the first objects that Hermès produced.
Apple plans to release a new Apple Watch Series 3 Hermès model that features the Médor band and a new exclusive Hermès watch face inspired by the Carrick font.
The 38mm Double Tour Médor band will be priced at $589, while the 42mm Single Tour Médor band will be priced at $439, both of which are $100 more than standard Double and Single Tour bands. The Médor bands will be available from both Apple and Hermès stores starting on November 14.
Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 4
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)