How to Get Notified About iPhone X Availability at Apple Stores in Australia, Canada, and UK

Wednesday November 8, 2017 12:05 PM PST by Joe Rossignol
While the iPhone X has been available to purchase for over five days now, availability of the device at Apple's retail stores has been extremely limited over that time, especially outside of the United States.


Fortunately, a new Twitter-based tool called Robinhood Monitor makes it much easier to know exactly when and where iPhone X stock becomes available, at least in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom for now.

Robinhood Monitor:

Australia
Canada
United Kingdom


Robinhood Monitor parses the backend of Apple's Reserve and Pickup system and automatically tweets when an iPhone X becomes available at any Apple retail store, including color, capacity, and the location of the store.


Since inventory runs out extremely quickly each time an iPhone X model becomes available, the key is to follow the Robinhood Monitor account on Twitter and enable mobile notifications to ensure real-time updates.

As soon as an iPhone X becomes available, head to Apple's Reserve and Pickup page for your country and try to place a reservation as quickly as possible.

Reserve and Pickup:

Australia
Canada
United Kingdom


Placing a reservation allows you to pick up an iPhone X within a designated 30-minute window from the store that showed availability. Remember to bring a form of payment and a piece of government-issued photo ID with you.


iPhone X orders placed online today are currently estimated to ship in 3-4 weeks, so securing a pickup reservation is a quicker alternative. A hat tip goes out to Gary Ng at iPhone in Canada for bringing this to our attention.

Avatar
AndrewBennet
1 hour ago at 12:14 pm
For UK stores check out https://www.istockcheck.co.uk/ - you can set up Pushbullet notifications for new stock. Runs in the browser, so you'll need to leave the tab open
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Joe Rossignol
1 hour ago at 12:12 pm

I check that daily since 3rd Nov - none of Apple Store in London have in stock for X 256GB space grey :eek: I'm still waiting for pre-order to come...

I was checking too for Toronto, Canada area stores and never found nothing in five days. Turned on notifications for the Twitter account I mentioned in this article and I secured a reservation not long after. Reservations disappear within one minute or less most of the time, so it makes sense.
Rating: 1 Votes
