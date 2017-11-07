High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Apple Says iOS 11 is Installed on 52% of Devices
iOS 11 is now installed on 52 percent of iOS devices, according to new statistics that Apple shared today on its App Store support page for developers.
This is the first time that Apple has updated its App Store support page since the release of iOS 11, and the first look we've had at official installation numbers.
We've previously only seen installation estimates from analytics company Mixpanel, which appear to be quite a bit different. Mixpanel currently lists iOS 11 installation at just about 66 percent.
With iOS 11 installed on 52 percent of devices, 38 percent continue to run iOS 11. 10 percent are still on an earlier version of iOS.
iOS 11 adoption has been slower than iOS 10 adoption was last year, but the number of devices with the update installed has grown steadily since the new update was released.
Apple has thus far released several updates for iOS 11, including iOS 11.1, the first major iOS 11 update. iOS 11.1 introduced new emoji, brought back the 3D Touch App Switcher, and included some critical security fixes.
iOS 11.2, an update currently in testing, will be the first major update to bring a new feature -- Apple Pay Cash -- which could encourage additional users to upgrade to the new operating system.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
30 minutes ago at 02:13 pm
Typo?

Incidentally, wish I hadn't put my 6 in the 52%.
Typo?
Incidentally, wish I hadn’t put my 6 in the 52%.
Typo?
Incidentally, wish I hadn’t put my 6 in the 52%.
22 minutes ago at 02:21 pm
While on Android, 52% can't decide which is the latest OS version
Yet, all android phones are running as expected without slowing down their device.
26 minutes ago at 02:16 pm
Great! A ▤ love it!
17 minutes ago at 02:25 pm
Yet, all android phones are running as expected without slowing down their device.You mean, all android phones are slowing down without running updates.
29 minutes ago at 02:14 pm
While on Android, 52% can't decide which is the latest OS version
11 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
Never ever going to upgrade from 10.3.3 as 6+ is slow already. iOS 11 brings absolutely nothing I care about, just speed lost. Heck if I could go back to iOS 9 i would...
But wow Apple sure makes it a pain to avoid it, their popup screen kind of hides the NO thanks and pushes the "install it later thanks"
But wow Apple sure makes it a pain to avoid it, their popup screen kind of hides the NO thanks and pushes the "install it later thanks"
16 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
iPhone6 iOS10.3.3 here and LOVING IT! :D
27 minutes ago at 02:15 pm
I'm still waiting for Apple to finish Apple Pay Cash and iMessages in iCloud before updating. I don't want to keep repeatedly updating the OS either, so I might delay until a potential 11.3.x.
29 minutes ago at 02:14 pm
52 percent of all devices, or 52 percent of devices eligible for the upgrade?
21 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
Wish I hadn’t updated.
Battery issues from the moment I downloaded. All sorts of new but confusing areas.
Battery issues from the moment I downloaded. All sorts of new but confusing areas.
