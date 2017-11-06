PayPal Offering $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85 on eBay While Supplies Last

If you're looking to start stocking up on iTunes gift cards for the holidays, PayPal's Digital Gifts storefront on eBay today has the $100 iTunes gift card at $85 for customers in the United States. You'll need to be logged into a PayPal account, and once you complete the purchase the digital gift card will be emailed to you with a code to add the credit to your iTunes account.
Discounts on iTunes gift cards are getting more frequent as holiday shopping nears, with most deals marking $50 and $100 cards off by 15 percent. As Black Friday gets closer, you can expect larger discounts -- of around 20 percent off -- to begin popping up at various retailers. We'll be sure to notify you when these holiday deals begin happening; you can also keep an eye on our Black Friday Roundup and Deals Roundup for even more of the latest Thanksgiving and Christmas sales.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with eBay
