New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

DisplayMate: iPhone X Has the 'Most Innovative and High Performance' Smartphone Display Ever Tested

Monday November 6, 2017 9:32 am PST by Mitchel Broussard
As it does for each iPhone launch, DisplayMate has released a display shoot-out for the iPhone X, praising Apple's technology in areas like the higher resolution OLED screen, automatic color management, viewing angle performance, and more. According to DisplayMate, the iPhone X has the "most innovative and high performance" smartphone display it has ever tested. DisplayMate also congratulated Samsung Display for "developing and manufacturing the outstanding OLED display hardware in the iPhone X."

iPhone X matched or set new smartphone display records in the following categories: highest absolute color accuracy, highest full screen brightness for OLED smartphones, highest full screen contrast rating in ambient light, and highest contrast ratio. It also had the lowest screen reflectance and smallest brightness variation with a viewing angle.


New Aspect Ratio and Higher Resolution

The iPhone X's 5.8-inch OLED display includes a taller height to width aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 22 percent larger than the 16:9 aspect ratio on previous iPhone models (and most other smartphones). Because of this DisplayMate noted that the iPhone X also has a new 2.5K higher resolution with 2436x1125 pixels and 458 pixels per inch.

The iPhone X's display resolution provides "significantly higher image sharpness" than can be analyzed by a person with normal 20/20 vision at a 12-inch viewing distance. DisplayMate said this means that it's now "absolutely pointless" to increase the display resolution and pixels per inch of the iPhone any further, since there would be "no visual benefit" for users.
As a result of its larger display size and larger Aspect Ratio, the iPhone X has a new 2.5K Higher Resolution Full HD+ display with 2436x1125 pixels and 458 pixels per inch, with 2.7 Mega Pixels, 32% more than an HDTV. The display has Diamond Sub-Pixels (see below) and Sub-Pixel Rendering with 458 pixels per inch (ppi), providing significantly higher image sharpness than can be resolved with normal 20/20 Vision at the typical viewing distances of 12 inches or more for Smartphones, so the display appears perfectly sharp. As a result, for Smartphones it is absolutely pointless to further increase the display resolution and pixels per inch (ppi) up to 4K (3940x2160 pixels) for a silly marketing wild goose chase into the stratosphere, with no visual benefit for humans!
Viewing Angle

DisplayMate noted that the iPhone X saw a smaller percent decrease in brightness at a 30-degree viewing angle when compared to LCD smartphones, also earning "Very Good" to "Excellent" ratings for categories related to color shifts with viewing angles.
While Smartphones are primarily single viewer devices, the variation in display performance with viewing angle is still very important because single viewers frequently hold the display at a variety of viewing angles. The angle is often up to 30 degrees, more if it is resting on a table or desk. While LCDs typically experience a 55 percent or greater decrease in Brightness at a 30 degree Viewing Angle, the OLED iPhone X display shows a much smaller 22 percent decrease in Brightness at 30 degrees. This also applies to multiple side-by-side viewers as well, and is a significant advantage of OLED displays. The Color Shifts with Viewing Angle are also relatively small. See the Viewing Angles section for the measurements and details.
Color Accuracy and Automatic Color Management

iPhone X supports two industry standard color gamuts: the sRGB / Rec.709 color gamut used for "most current consumer content," and a new wide DCI-P3 color gamut found in 4K Ultra HD TV sets. The DCI-P3 -- also found in the iPhone 7 last year -- is 26 percent larger than the sRGB / Rec.709 gamut, and the iPhone X can automatically switch to the proper color gamut for displayed image content ranging in the wide DCI-P3 color space with an ICC profile.

DisplayMate said this results in images that automatically appear with "the correct colors, neither over-saturated or under-saturated." In total, the publication said the iPhone X has the "highest absolute color accuracy of any display we have ever tested," with a display that is "visually indistinguishable from perfect."
Most Smartphones and Tablets generally provide only one to up to several fixed Color Gamuts. The iPhone X has Automatic Color Management that automatically switches to the proper Color Gamut for any displayed image content within the Wide DCI-P3 Color Space that has an ICC Profile, so images automatically appear with the correct colors, neither over-saturated or under-saturated. Color Management with multiple and varying Color Gamuts are a very useful and important state-of-the-art capability that all manufacturers will need to provide in the future.

The Absolute Color Accuracy of the iPhone X is Truly Impressive as shown in these Figures. It has an Absolute Color Accuracy of 1.0 JNCD for the sRGB / Red.709 Color Gamut that is used for most current consumer content, and 0.9 JNCD for the Wider DCI-P3 Color Gamut that is used for 4K UHD TVs and Digital Cinema. It is the most color accurate display that we have ever measured. It is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect, and is very likely considerably better than any mobile display, monitor, TV or UHD TV that you have.
Ultimately, DisplayMate mentioned that what makes the iPhone X's display truly impressive is something called "Precision Display Calibration," which it says transforms the OLED hardware "into a superbly accurate, high performance, and gorgeous display." More in-depth analysis of the iPhone X's OLED screen can be found in DisplayMate's shoot-out right here.

Related Roundup: iPhone X
Tag: DisplayMate
Buyer's Guide: iPhone X (Buy Now)
[ 34 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
SethBoy
28 minutes ago at 09:41 am

Good job Samsung


Scholastic published Harry Potter.

Doesn't make them better writers than JK Rowling
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
madKIR
20 minutes ago at 09:49 am

But I thought there was no way it could be any better than a Samsung display because Samsung supplies it?!

Apple designed it, not Samsung. The same way Samsung was manufacturing the A9 chips for the 6S/6S Plus: they had nothing to do with the design.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Alakagom
32 minutes ago at 09:37 am
Good job Samsung
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
KPOM
16 minutes ago at 09:53 am

Good job Samsung

Good job producing what Apple designed.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Marshall73
18 minutes ago at 09:50 am
Just like CPU’s the OLED panels are Apples design. Samsung just build them for them. Could be any fab that does it, but only Samsung have the capacity to produce enough screens for Apple (at present).

Congratulating Samsung is like, the iPhone got great reviews. Well done Foxconn.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
barkomatic
12 minutes ago at 09:56 am
What? Suddenly DisplayMate's rating matter again once the iPhone X takes the top spot? Amazing.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
techno-Zen
27 minutes ago at 09:41 am
Display is amazing, now how about that horrible Earpiece speaker review??
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Zwhaler
34 minutes ago at 09:35 am
As a Samsung owner, this makes me very happy.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
DotCom2
26 minutes ago at 09:42 am

I like the oled screen on this iPhone X. But I am still struggling with the best possible settings to get the best out of the oled screen.

Anyone tweaking some display settings? Or you all leave it on Auto and TrueTone on? Cause I thingk TrueTone on the X is way to yellow-ish.

And then there is the color shifting ofcourse...but I read this is common for almost all smartphone screen...is it?

yeah, I turned True Tone off because I didn't like it either but maybe I will try again later with tweaks to see how it goes. It was just a little too yellow for me.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
happyslayer
22 minutes ago at 09:47 am
This is why Apple gets to charge what it does. Always striving for the best in their hardware. Samsung makes it but to Apple’s more “hardcore” accuracy and spec requirements.

One thing though. While I love the sharpness and accuracy of the screen, I don’t like TrueTone. Too warm and yellow for my tastes. So I leave that off. (I do the same on my iPad Pro as well.)

Very crisp screen for sure, though, and it definitely works better outside and in my car. Easier to see in bright light with less reflections. I’m very happy with my purchase.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]