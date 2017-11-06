Apple Adds Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Veterans Day

Apple will hold a special Apple Watch Activity Challenge on Veterans Day, November 11. As with past holidays, Apple Watch owners can earn an exclusive badge and an iMessage sticker if they complete the challenge (via 9to5Mac).
To earn the badge and sticker, Apple Watch wearers must clock up an eleven-minute workout on Veterans Day. To record the activity, wearers need to use Apple's stock Workout app or a third-party app that feeds data to Apple's HealthKit.
Veterans Day is a U.S. holiday, so the Challenge won't show up for Apple Watch users set to other regions. The last special activity challenge Apple promoted occurred in summer in coordination with the National Parks Foundation.
