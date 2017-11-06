Apple Obsoletes 2010 Mac Pro, Time Capsule (4th Gen) and AirPort Extreme (5th Gen)

Apple has updated its vintage and obsolete products list with three additional products: the Time Capsule (4th generation), AirPort Extreme (5th generation), and the Mac Pro (Mid 2010).
The Mac Pro and two wireless routers listed above are now classified by the company as vintage in the United States and Turkey, and obsolete in the rest of the world. Apple defines vintage products as those that have not been manufactured for more than five but less than seven years. Macs and other products on the vintage and obsolete list are generally no longer eligible for hardware service.
Apple radically redesigned the Mac Pro in 2013, but a new high-end high-throughput modular Mac Pro machine is in the works and will debut after 2017. As customers wait for a new Mac Pro, current machines have seen a significant price drop. The 4-core Mac Pro has been discontinued, and the 6-core machine is now available at entry-level pricing.
Apple dismantled its wireless router division last year, sending engineers who worked on the AirPort line-up into other product teams, including one that works on Apple TV. Currently, Apple still sells the AirPort Express ($99) and high-rise 6th-generation AirPort Extreme ($199) wireless routers. The company also sells one wireless router with built-in network-attached storage – the AirPort Time Capsule in 2TB ($299) and 3TB ($399) capacities – but the device hasn't seen a refresh since 2013.
