Animoji Karaoke Takes Over Social Media Following iPhone X Launch
An animated cat, fox, pig, and chicken singing Bohemian Rhapsody is the epitome of a new social media phenomenon dubbed Animoji Karaoke.
Over the past week, both reviewers and customers lucky enough to have the device in their hands have shared fun, humorous videos of Animoji in action, ranging from goofy voiceovers to full-out music videos.
Animoji, for those unaware, are custom animated characters that use your voice and mirror your facial expressions captured by the iPhone X's new TrueDepth camera system. You can even record yourself as a Pile of Poo.
Creator: Mia Harrison
iPhone X users can create Animoji recordings up to 10 seconds long in the Messages app, but the internet discovered that iOS 11's new screen recording feature allows for much lengthier clips. Enter Animoji Karaoke.
The idea was conceived by technology reporter Harry McCracken, who decided it might be fun to lip-sync a song and have an Animoji character mimic his performance. From there, similar videos have spread on social media.
To create your own Animoji Karaoke, play a song loudly enough for it to be picked up by the iPhone X's microphone while lip-syncing. After messaging the Animoji, tap on it, and tap on the iOS share sheet to save it as a video.
A few people have gone a few steps further by stitching together multiple Animoji clips and editing in some other post-production effects.
Animoji might end up being a gimmicky feature that fades over the coming months, but for now, Apple is certainly benefitting from a wave of free viral marketing. If you see a singing fox in your timeline, now you know why.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 hour ago at 03:43 pm
It is fun, I did Creep by Radiohead.
1 hour ago at 03:51 pm
What have we become? $1145 to play with animated emoji. :(It’s fun. Don’t be such a killjoy.
1 hour ago at 03:57 pm
Having fun would be discovering the great outdoors not this materistic s**t!Why can you not do both? Why are you on here reading and posting on this “s**t” when you could be off the grid eating with the bears?!
1 hour ago at 03:43 pm
What have we become? $1145 to play with animated emoji. :(
1 hour ago at 03:45 pm
I know people like to make fun of this new "feature" but it's actually quite cool.
1 hour ago at 03:55 pm
‘Stupid gimmick’ or not, I don’t care, that Bohemian Rhapsody one was genius! Apple should use it and pay whoever made it a handsome sum, just need to put an Apple logo at the end and you have one amazing ad.
1 hour ago at 03:51 pm
It's a gimmick, but the videos put me in a good mood. Nothing wrong with a little fun.
1 hour ago at 03:55 pm
Yeah, I'm not plopping down $1000+ just for this. :rolleyes:Right because this is the only thing the X can be used for. :rolleyes:
1 hour ago at 03:53 pm
It’s fun. Don’t be such a killjoy.
these were fun for a short while too
1 hour ago at 03:47 pm
I agree. It is quiet cool and it is almost 2018. kudos to Apple to make such an amazing device that will shape the industry
[ Read All Comments ]