MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Rugged Messenger Keyboard and Case for the 10.5-Inch iPad Pro From ZAGG

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with ZAGG to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Rugged Messenger Wireless Keyboard and Case for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.
Priced at $99, the Rugged Messenger serves as a wireless keyboard for Apple's newest iPad Pro, while also doubling as a detachable case that can be used to protect the device while it's not in use.
ZAGG designed the Rugged Messenger to be both durable and ultra protective with a multi-layered construction. It offers shock and drop protection from a distance of up to 6.6 feet, and it protects from dings and scratches when the iPad is tossed in a bag.
The Rugged Messenger has laptop-style keys with backlighting (in seven colors) for good visibility no matter the lighting conditions around you. ZAGG says the well-spaced keys are designed to let you type with the "speed and ease of a laptop."
The case has a built-in magnetic kickstand so the iPad Pro can be easily adjusted to one of several viewing angles to meet a range of needs. There's even an integrated Apple Pencil holder at the top to keep the Apple Pencil nearby at all times.
Multi-device pairing is available so you can connect the Rugged Messenger to two devices via Bluetooth at the same time and easily switch between them, and the rechargeable battery is able to last for up to two years between charges depending on usage.
We have five of the ZAGG Rugged Messenger to give away to MacRumors readers.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (November 3) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 10. The winners will be chosen randomly on November 10 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
