iPhone X Pre-Order Customer Strikes it Lucky at Courier Collection Depot

Thursday November 2, 2017 3:58 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
While the vast majority of iPhone X customers continue to watch their pre-order status for signs of progress, at least one lucky customer in the U.K. has already managed to get his hands on the phone a day early.


MacRumors forum member Illdoit2morrow apparently visited his local DPD collection depot on Thursday morning and somehow managed to agree pickup of his iPhone X parcel a full day ahead of Apple's official November 3 launch date.

As a result, pre-order customers in the U.K. will probably start trying their luck at DPD collection depots throughout the country, however the incident is highly unusual and unlikely to be replicated. Apple typically keeps a tight rein on the couriers it hires to ship products, and DPD could well find itself in trouble when news of the pre-release handover gets back to Apple.

Order statuses currently "Preparing for Shipment" should start indicating that the iPhone X is in transit later today, for delivery on Friday, as per Apple's official launch plans.

The lucky customer said he pre-ordered his iPhone X through British retailer Carphone Warehouse.

skillwill
29 minutes ago at 04:16 am
And a beautiful irony that [USER=1103112]@Illdoit2morrow[/USER] has made the news for doing something 2day
PineappleSorbet
35 minutes ago at 04:10 am
Or, you know, you could research properly to obtain the facts before rushing to publish an article. More so when the facts are available on your own forum.

It wasn’t an Apple.com order. It was an order via U.K. retailer Carphone Warehouse. It was a “Click and Collect” order, where the packages are despatched to the nominated collection stores ahead of the release date; to facilitate release day collection.

DPD carrier is used by Carphone Warehouse to deliver the handsets to the nominated collection store. DPD’s in-flight “Predict” service allows for deliveries to be amended through a special link that is sent to the intended recipient. One of the options is to collect from depot.

It didn’t take any convincing; it’s a service they offer. The local DPD depot wouldn’t have known the contents and certainly wouldn’t refuse to hand over the package, as they offer this as a service.
jayenh
42 minutes ago at 04:03 am
Read the thread, this isn't true at all, he didn't "somehow convince them", he got confirmation from the courier yesterday and was able to change his delivery method to depot collection today.
69Mustang
26 minutes ago at 04:19 am

I’ve tweaked the wording, but regardless, DPD has handed over a product to a customer one day ahead of the official release.

I don't know Tim. I'd just scrap this and count it as a first draft. Nothing in the article really matches the facts. You're painting a picture of a customer getting lucky, and a service doing something wrong. The customer simply used options available from his delivery service and it's not like DPD knew he was picking up an iPhone.

You can leave it as is, but you're better than that.
Illdoit2morrow
8 minutes ago at 04:38 am

Read the thread, this isn't true at all, he didn't "somehow convince them", he got confirmation from the courier yesterday and was able to change his delivery method to depot collection today.

Correct, no convincing needed. And DPD can’t be to blame (see my post on this) as there is no way they could have known it was an iPhone in the sealed bag?
timmyh
28 minutes ago at 04:17 am

Or, you know, you could research properly to obtain the facts before rushing to publish an article. More so when the facts are available on your own forum.

It wasn’t an Apple.com order. It was an order via U.K. retailer Carphone Warehouse. It was a “Click and Collect” order, where the packages are despatched to the nominated collection stores ahead of the release date; to facilitate release day collection.

DPD carrier is used by Carphone Warehouse to deliver the handsets to the nominated collection store. DPD’s in-flight “Predict” service allows for deliveries to be amended through a special link that is sent to the intended recipient. One of the options is to collect from depot.

It didn’t take any convincing; it’s a service they offer. The local DPD depot wouldn’t have known the contents and certainly wouldn’t refuse to hand over the package, as they offer this as a service.


I’m aware that it wasn’t an Apple.com order, I didn’t claim that was the case. I think we can still agree that Apple will take action in light of this.
Illdoit2morrow
4 minutes ago at 04:41 am

Nope. He's activated it and posted a video in the forum thread

All activated fine, see video

And today’s BBC web page

[MEDIA=youtube]4rBydvkkpss[/MEDIA]
Brookzy
13 minutes ago at 04:32 am
Even with the tweak this article is misleading. There was no "convincing" or "managing to agree".

The error seems to be that Carphone Warehouse was sending out its collect in-store orders which, like most carriers, are sent on Wednesday for a Thursday arrival, for the customer to collect on Friday.

These packages are supposed to be addressed to the store and thus the lucky person wouldn't have been able to either request it be kept at the depot, nor been able to collect it if it was there.

So basically Carphone Warehouse confused internal stock movements as a standard customer order. I'm sure that is easy to do, but Apple won't be happy.
msephton
13 minutes ago at 04:32 am
What a nonsense story. Check your facts!

"somehow" makes it sound like the process is unknown, which is disingenuous.
frumpy16
13 minutes ago at 04:32 am

I’m aware that it wasn’t an Apple.com order, I didn’t claim that was the case. I think we can still agree that Apple will take action in light of this.

Exactly. Someone is going to get fired over this. Why shine a spotlight on the situation and catalyze someone’s demise? Everyone makes mistakes. This could have stayed in the forums and not splashed on the main page (especially because several other members have questioned the facts of the story).
