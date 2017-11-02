iPhone X Pre-Order Customer Strikes it Lucky at Courier Collection Depot

While the vast majority of iPhone X customers continue to watch their pre-order status for signs of progress, at least one lucky customer in the U.K. has already managed to get his hands on the phone a day early.
MacRumors forum member Illdoit2morrow apparently visited his local DPD collection depot on Thursday morning and somehow managed to agree pickup of his iPhone X parcel a full day ahead of Apple's official November 3 launch date.
As a result, pre-order customers in the U.K. will probably start trying their luck at DPD collection depots throughout the country, however the incident is highly unusual and unlikely to be replicated. Apple typically keeps a tight rein on the couriers it hires to ship products, and DPD could well find itself in trouble when news of the pre-release handover gets back to Apple.
Order statuses currently "Preparing for Shipment" should start indicating that the iPhone X is in transit later today, for delivery on Friday, as per Apple's official launch plans.
The lucky customer said he pre-ordered his iPhone X through British retailer Carphone Warehouse.
