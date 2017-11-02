Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
iPhone X: Hands-On With Apple's New Flagship Device
The iPhone X will be in the hands of customers in less than 48 hours, but ahead of the device's launch, our new videographer, Dan Barbera, was able to spend some time with an iPhone X demo device to get a look at the new smartphone before its public release.
Because this is a demo device that's going to be in retail stores for customers to check out before making a purchase, Face ID was disabled, but Dan was able to check out the design of the iPhone X and give us a good look at the new gestures needed to operate the device.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
We just wanted to give MacRumors readers a quick close-up of the iPhone X ahead of its launch with this first video, but starting this Friday, we'll be doing a much deeper dive into the iPhone X in a series of videos. We have a lot of content planned, so make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel if you haven't done so already.
Because this is a demo device that's going to be in retail stores for customers to check out before making a purchase, Face ID was disabled, but Dan was able to check out the design of the iPhone X and give us a good look at the new gestures needed to operate the device.
We just wanted to give MacRumors readers a quick close-up of the iPhone X ahead of its launch with this first video, but starting this Friday, we'll be doing a much deeper dive into the iPhone X in a series of videos. We have a lot of content planned, so make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel if you haven't done so already.
Related Roundup: iPhone X
Buyer's Guide: iPhone X (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
13 minutes ago at 10:56 pm
Do we also get a new batch of emojis?
15 minutes ago at 10:53 pm
@1:05 Pay with Touch ID :eek:
[ Read All Comments ]