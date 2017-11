iPhone X Features Exclusive 'Reflection' Ringtone

It's called Reflection and it sounds great. Because it's new, I missed two or three calls before I realized I'd been listening to my own phone ring. I mention this because it's the default ringtone and so you might miss it, too.

This is the new "Reflection" ringtone, only available on iPhone X pic.twitter.com/La0wTzB4wd — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) November 1, 2017

Apple doesn't often introduce new default ringtones for the iPhone, but with the launch of the iPhone X, the company has added a new "Reflection" ringtone that's exclusive to its new flagship device.Reflection, with its soft, mellow twinkling sound, is the new default ringtone on the device according to Forbes' David Phelan , who has an iPhone X review unit.Developer Guilherme Rambo shared the audio for Reflection on Twitter, and a reddit user dug into the iOS 11.1 code and made a downloadable copy that can be installed on non-iPhone X devices.The iPhone X with the new Reflection ringtone is set to launch in just two days, on November 3.