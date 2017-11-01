iPhone X Features Exclusive 'Reflection' Ringtone

Wednesday November 1, 2017 12:55 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple doesn't often introduce new default ringtones for the iPhone, but with the launch of the iPhone X, the company has added a new "Reflection" ringtone that's exclusive to its new flagship device.


Reflection, with its soft, mellow twinkling sound, is the new default ringtone on the device according to Forbes' David Phelan, who has an iPhone X review unit.
It's called Reflection and it sounds great. Because it's new, I missed two or three calls before I realized I'd been listening to my own phone ring. I mention this because it's the default ringtone and so you might miss it, too.
Developer Guilherme Rambo shared the audio for Reflection on Twitter, and a reddit user dug into the iOS 11.1 code and made a downloadable copy that can be installed on non-iPhone X devices.

The iPhone X with the new Reflection ringtone is set to launch in just two days, on November 3.

Related Roundup: iPhone X
Buyer's Guide: iPhone X (Buy Now)
36 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
TheAnimal
1 hour ago at 12:59 pm

stop the presses......I need that ring tone NOW (sarcasm)

who uses stock ringtones anyway?


Who uses ringtones at all? Phone permanently on vibrate.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
Sirious
1 hour ago at 12:59 pm
It's so you can tell people you have the new iPhone, without telling people you have the new iPhone.
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
RowellE
1 hour ago at 01:00 pm
I liked it. I don't care what anyone says!
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 12:59 pm
Free new ringtone with the purchase of a $1000 iPhone X.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
MrGimper
1 hour ago at 01:03 pm
Apple Watch makes iPhone sounds redundant.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
WarHeadz
46 minutes ago at 01:25 pm


who uses stock ringtones anyway?

99.9% of everybody
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
joueboy
48 minutes ago at 01:22 pm
So that sample ringtone has no trouble playing on my iPhone 6S. I bet Apple would say that such feature is not available on older iPhones because the hardware is not capable of playing such sophisticated ringtone. It probably need a processing power to play it.:rolleyes:
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Goldfrapp
1 hour ago at 12:58 pm
sounds horrible
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
bboucher790
40 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
Cue seems to like it.

Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JGIGS
1 hour ago at 01:06 pm

Wow - erm - worth £1000 - not... and will be copied within a day... if not already... :)


Because you bought it for a ringtone that you didn't know existed. :rolleyes:o_O
Rating: 2 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]