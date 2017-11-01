Unboxing Videos Provide Hands-on Look at Apple's New iPhone X Leather Folio Case

When Apple announced the iPhone X on September 12, the company also unveiled a new type of iPhone case called the "Leather Folio case," which has been specifically designed for iPhone X. Similar to existing wallet-style cases, the $99 Leather Folio accessory features a front cover that protects the iPhone X's screen when you aren't using it, and a few slots for cards or money.
Now that customers are beginning to get their iPhone X accessories in the mail ahead of the smartphone's launch on Friday, November 3, a few unboxing and hands-on videos have been posted on YouTube this week. The first video was posted by Walking Talking Tech, and focused on the iPhone X Leather Folio case in Taupe.
A look at the Leather Folio case in the new Berry colorway was shared by Ian Parkinson.
Japanese site Mac Otakara posted a video to its YouTube channel of the Berry Leather Folio case, providing a quick glimpse into how the accessory's magnets wake and sleep the iPhone X.
Besides Taupe and Berry, the Leather Folio comes in Black and Cosmos Blue. A quick 6-second video showcasing the Cosmos Blue color option can be found on Huiwen Huang's YouTube channel, while the Black Leather Folio case was shown off in a video published by Japanese YouTube channel KAKO.
You can purchase the iPhone X Leather Folio case on Apple.com for $99. As of writing, shipping estimates for Taupe and Black sit at around one week, while Cosmos Blue and Berry are a bit longer at 2-3 weeks. If you're interested in a more traditional case, Apple also sells the iPhone X Silicone Case ($39) and iPhone X Leather Case ($49).
