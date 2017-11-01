Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
New York City Subway Entrance Turned Into Fake Apple Store With Line for iPhone X
Improv Everywhere recently turned a New York City subway station entrance into a fake Apple Store, complete with both fake employees and customers lined up for the iPhone X. It shared the entire act on YouTube today.
The improv group started by affixing a large Apple logo to a glass elevator at the corner of East 23rd Street and Park Avenue in Manhattan, which actually leads down to trains on the Lexington Avenue Line.
Next, they had 50 fake customers line up along the sidewalk. Fake employees, wearing blue shirts with Apple logos, stood near the entrance to the elevator and cheered as people went down to the trains.
The whole scene attracted the attention of many onlookers, who were told a new Apple Store was opening in the subway station since Apple's iconic glass cube store on nearby Fifth Avenue is (actually) undergoing renovations.
The fake employees even tried to convince people to line up for the iPhone X. To make the act look more convincing, some of the fake customers came out of the elevator holding white bags while acting excited.
Many people that walked by were genuinely confused by what they were seeing, with some individuals stopping for interviews with fake camera crews. A few passersby may have even joined the queue for the iPhone X.
The improv act looks to have occurred a few weeks ago, based on a Reddit discussion full of confused New Yorkers.
"Anyone know what Apple event is going on at the 23rd street 6 train stop in NYC?" one user wrote. "Walked by and there was a long line for the subway elevator, and Apple employees lined up welcoming people into it one at a time."
"Just spoke to one of the employees, looks like they're doing a silent iPhone X release to advertise the new store," another user replied.
In actuality, of course, the iPhone X doesn't launch until this Friday. Many actual customers are already starting to line up at stores around the world for a chance to purchase the device on a first come, first served basis.
44 minutes ago at 08:51 am
Well, they really got taken for a ride....
42 minutes ago at 08:53 am
I like improv everywhere. Funny, creative people.
40 minutes ago at 08:55 am
Good stuff and quite appropriate because just like the Apple Store, the NYC subway trains are often a few minutes late to the indignation of customers.
40 minutes ago at 08:55 am
As someone who has (in the past) waited in line at various apple locations for product releases, I see humor in this. Hopefully others who have, and Apple themselves do too!
24 minutes ago at 09:11 am
Haha good laughs. I finally upgraded to an iP7 from a 3GS and don't foresee me getting another new phone for at least 3 years.
37 minutes ago at 08:58 am
Good on them, good laugh
19 minutes ago at 09:16 am
I have always felt like there something wrong with the clapping tunnel for someone who just purchased something. It gives me an icky feeling.
Like, making consumerism a religion and worshipping the process of buying an Apple product.
Excitement is cool and fun, but.... the clap tunnel. It feels like it's. A message of: "buy this product and you will be happy and people will love you." Icky.
Like, making consumerism a religion and worshipping the process of buying an Apple product.
Excitement is cool and fun, but.... the clap tunnel. It feels like it's. A message of: "buy this product and you will be happy and people will love you." Icky.
38 minutes ago at 08:57 am
I break into applause every time the 6 train actually gets me to my destination.
