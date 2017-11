Apple Releases First Beta of iOS 11.2 for Public Beta Testers

Apple today released the first public beta of iOS 11.2 to its public beta testing group, one day after seeding the beta to developers and more than a month after releasing the iOS 11 update . The new iOS 11.2 beta comes just after the release of iOS 11.1 , which was provided to the public yesterday.Beta testers who are members of Apple's beta testing program will receive the iOS 11.2 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on an iOS device.Those who want to join the beta testing program can sign up on Apple's beta testing website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas. iOS betas are not always stable and should not be installed on a primary device.While there are several major features that Apple has promised will come in later iOS 11 updates, including AirPlay 2, peer-to-peer Apple Pay, and iCloud support for iMessages, none of these features appear to be present in the current iOS 11.2 beta.The iOS 11.2 update fixes an animation bug in the Calculator app that caused some numbers and symbols to be ignored when entered in rapid succession. The update removes the animations from the calculator app so calculations can be done quickly with no need to pause between entering numbers to obtain the correct result.In addition to the Calculator bug, iOS 11.2 introduces a new Now Playing option for controlling content on the Apple TV in Control Center, redesigned camera emoji, and a new loading animation for Live Photos effects.