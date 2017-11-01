Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Releases First Beta of iOS 11.2 for Public Beta Testers
Apple today released the first public beta of iOS 11.2 to its public beta testing group, one day after seeding the beta to developers and more than a month after releasing the iOS 11 update. The new iOS 11.2 beta comes just after the release of iOS 11.1, which was provided to the public yesterday.
Beta testers who are members of Apple's beta testing program will receive the iOS 11.2 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on an iOS device.
Those who want to join the beta testing program can sign up on Apple's beta testing website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas. iOS betas are not always stable and should not be installed on a primary device.
While there are several major features that Apple has promised will come in later iOS 11 updates, including AirPlay 2, peer-to-peer Apple Pay, and iCloud support for iMessages, none of these features appear to be present in the current iOS 11.2 beta.
The iOS 11.2 update fixes an animation bug in the Calculator app that caused some numbers and symbols to be ignored when entered in rapid succession. The update removes the animations from the calculator app so calculations can be done quickly with no need to pause between entering numbers to obtain the correct result.
In addition to the Calculator bug, iOS 11.2 introduces a new Now Playing option for controlling content on the Apple TV in Control Center, redesigned camera emoji, and a new loading animation for Live Photos effects.
30 minutes ago at 10:39 am
So basically nothing important.Well it depends on what you view as important. Apps fixed, security updates, performance? Any of those important? If no, then yeah, no new emojis sorry :)
46 minutes ago at 10:23 am
is icloud messages really going to let windows users imessage from the browser on PC?
No. That's not what iCloud for Messages means - though you're forgiven, because that's what a lot of us wanted it to mean when it was announced. In reality, it just means your conversations sync between devices via iCloud. For example, at the present moment, if you delete a conversation on one device it still exists on all others. iCloud for Messages fixes that and keeps everything synced. Also because on Apple Watch you end up with a gigantic list of conversations in Messages because it's too much effort to delete conversations on AW.
40 minutes ago at 10:29 am
If you’re getting an iPhone X on Friday, don’t update to this beta. I just checked the public beta XML on Apple‘s servers and the iPhone X identifiers (iPhone10,3 and iPhone10,6) can’t be found in there. There also isn’t any sign of iPhone X support for the developer beta, neither in the XML nor in the restore images listed in the Apple Developer portal.
So, if you update to iOS 11.2 beta, be aware that iPhone X support might not be added until beta 2. If your old iPhone is running iOS 11.2, you might not be able to restore that backup to iOS 11.1 on iPhone X.
So, if you update to iOS 11.2 beta, be aware that iPhone X support might not be added until beta 2. If your old iPhone is running iOS 11.2, you might not be able to restore that backup to iOS 11.1 on iPhone X.
46 minutes ago at 10:23 am
How about a turn off all iOS animations setting for older iPhones? :)
57 minutes ago at 10:12 am
It can't hurt, right?
