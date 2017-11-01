Apple Voices Support for Lawsuit Challenging Trump's Decision to End DACA

Wednesday November 1, 2017 5:36 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple this afternoon joined several other tech companies to support a lawsuit filed by California Attorney General Xavier Bercerra aiming to block the withdrawal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which United States President Donald Trump said would be phased out over the course of the next six months.

Apple employs more than 250 DACA holders or "Dreamers" across 28 states, Apple VP of People Deidre O'Brien said in the company's filing, shared by Axios.
These talented and entrepreneurial people fill important and varied roles across the company, including in operations, research and development, administration, sales and marketing, and retail. Apple and its customers have benefitted greatly from their intelligence, ambition, creativity, resilience, and hard work. These employees are important contributors to Apple's unique culture. That unique culture enables employees throughout Apple to do the best work of their lives and excel at creating the most innovative products and providing the very best customer service.
Along with Apple, many other tech companies filed briefs in support of the legal challenge to prevent the end of DACA, including Microsoft, Google, IBM, Twitter, Salesforce, Dropbox, eBay, HP, LinkedIn, Reddit, PayPal, and more.

Following Trump's decision to phase out DACA, Cook sent an email to Apple employees pledging the company's support. Cook promised Apple would work with members of Congress to advocate for a legislative solution that will continue to protect the children of immigrants, and he said Apple is working with impacted Apple employees to provide support, including access to immigration experts.

Avatar
Jimmy Bubbles
1 hour ago at 05:41 pm
DACA was also an Executive Order that was unlawfully done instead of it being law that was created by the House and passed as laws normally should be.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
tgara
40 minutes ago at 06:03 pm

Guess the average age of apple product ownership is getting older judging by these comments :)

It was only an executive order because the congress at the time couldn’t get over their own asses to pass anything.

Kinda like the current Congress AND administration. At least Obama's exec orders were actually you know, popular...


It was also very likely unconstitutional, as its counterpart DAPA was found to be. Mr. Trump is following the law and putting the issue in front of Congress where it will be decided by the representatives of the people of this country. It was Mr. Obama who abused the law by enacting the EO in the first place, and put these Dreamers in this position.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
SonicSoundVW
1 hour ago at 05:41 pm
I love this crap. He's not ending it. He's putting it in the hands of Congress and the Senate.. where it belongs to be decided. If they cant find a solution then people need to start being voted out of office. Because there is a large group who refuses to do anything because of #feelings.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
glindon
49 minutes ago at 05:54 pm

DACA was also an Executive Order that was unlawfully done instead of it being law that was created by the House and passed as laws normally should be.

It’s shameful that they would take sides with non-citizens instead of employing 250 Americans.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
nickcliborne
48 minutes ago at 05:54 pm

Guess the average age of apple product ownership is getting older judging by these comments :)

It was only an executive order because the congress at the time couldn’t get over their own asses to pass anything.

Kinda like the current Congress AND administration. At least Obama's exec orders were actually you know, popular...


Popular with whom? His policies were clearly rejected leading to the election of Trump.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
budselectjr
38 minutes ago at 06:04 pm
Oh shut up Tim. Hopefully the tax reform bill specifically excludes Apple.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JPIndustrie
52 minutes ago at 05:51 pm
Guess the average age of apple product ownership is getting older judging by these comments :)

It was only an executive order because the congress at the time couldn’t get over their own asses to pass anything.

Kinda like the current Congress AND administration. At least Obama's exec orders were actually you know, popular...
Rating: 1 Votes
