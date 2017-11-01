Amazon Has $50 iTunes Gift Cards on Sale Right Now for $42.50

Wednesday November 1, 2017 9:19 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
As we get closer to the holidays, iTunes gift card discounts are beginning to get more frequent, and today the latest sale comes from Amazon. The online retailer has marked down the $50 App Store and iTunes gift card by 15 percent, so you can get the $50 credit added to your account for just $42.50 while supplies last. The gift cards are physical versions and are limited to 1 per order.


No other price tiers for the gift card are on sale as of now, so the $25, $100, and $200 options are all priced as expected. Like with any App Store and iTunes gift card, you can spend the money on an Apple Music subscription, app downloads or in-app purchases, iBooks, iTunes movies and tv shows, and more.

RightMACatU
15 minutes ago at 09:24 am
Nice. Although I have seen $40 quite a few times over the last few years.
And LOL @ Amazon.ca where the C$25 card can be purchased for C$28.99 :rolleyes:
Dr. James
18 minutes ago at 09:21 am
Too many negative reviews there. Not buying it.
