Amazon Has $50 iTunes Gift Cards on Sale Right Now for $42.50

As we get closer to the holidays, iTunes gift card discounts are beginning to get more frequent, and today the latest sale comes from Amazon. The online retailer has marked down the $50 App Store and iTunes gift card by 15 percent, so you can get the $50 credit added to your account for justwhile supplies last. The gift cards are physical versions and are limited to 1 per order.No other price tiers for the gift card are on sale as of now, so the $25, $100, and $200 options are all priced as expected. Like with any App Store and iTunes gift card, you can spend the money on an Apple Music subscription, app downloads or in-app purchases, iBooks, iTunes movies and tv shows, and more.If you're looking for any more sales going on this week, make sure to check out our Deals Roundup