Woolworths Rewards Cards Can Now Be Added to the Wallet App in Australia

Woolworths customers in Australia who have a Woolworths rewards card can now add their cards to the Wallet app to make it easier to earn and use rewards points when checking out.Apple added a mention of the new Woolworths Rewards option to its Apple Pay website today , and the feature is outlined on the Woolworths website Woolworths customers can open the Wallet app and scan their cards using the standard procedure necessary to add a card to Wallet. From there, the Rewards card is digital and customers can collect and use rewards points and discounts at checkout simply by tapping their iPhones at an NFC-capable register with a finger on the Touch ID Home button.With the digital card, there's no need to pull out a physical rewards card when checking out, making for a faster checkout process, especially as the Rewards card will come up automatically when checking out at a Woolworths location. Digital Rewards cards from Woolworths will also show current points balance and savings at a glance in the Wallet app.Customers who add their Rewards cards to Apple Wallet and then use it at checkout when making a purchase of $0.05 or more can earn 500 bonus points. The promotion will be available through November 30, 2017.