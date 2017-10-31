Woolworths Rewards Cards Can Now Be Added to the Wallet App in Australia

Woolworths customers in Australia who have a Woolworths rewards card can now add their cards to the Wallet app to make it easier to earn and use rewards points when checking out.
Apple added a mention of the new Woolworths Rewards option to its Apple Pay website today, and the feature is outlined on the Woolworths website.
Woolworths customers can open the Wallet app and scan their cards using the standard procedure necessary to add a card to Wallet. From there, the Rewards card is digital and customers can collect and use rewards points and discounts at checkout simply by tapping their iPhones at an NFC-capable register with a finger on the Touch ID Home button.
With the digital card, there's no need to pull out a physical rewards card when checking out, making for a faster checkout process, especially as the Rewards card will come up automatically when checking out at a Woolworths location. Digital Rewards cards from Woolworths will also show current points balance and savings at a glance in the Wallet app.
Customers who add their Rewards cards to Apple Wallet and then use it at checkout when making a purchase of $0.05 or more can earn 500 bonus points. The promotion will be available through November 30, 2017.
Tags: Woolworths, Apple Wallet