Apple Demos iMac Pro at Final Cut Pro X Creative Summit
Apple appears to have allowed attendees to take pictures of the iMac Pro at the event. French blog MacGeneration rounded up some of the photos shared on social platforms like Instagram and Twitter.
iMac Pro shares the same design as the standard iMac, but with an all-flash architecture, a new thermal design, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. It's also distinguished by its sleek, exclusive Space Gray enclosure.
The all-in-one computer is bundled with matching Space Gray accessories, including the Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2, and a wireless Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad introduced at WWDC 2017 in June.
Apple said the iMac Pro will also feature up to an 18-core Intel Xeon processor, top-of-the-line Radeon Pro Vega graphics, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and up to 128GB of ECC RAM, with a starting price of $4,999 in the United States.
The FCPX Creative Summit, hosted by Future Media Concepts, featured three days of training on Apple's professional video editing software Final Cut Pro X. Apple itself announced that Final Cut Pro X 10.4 will launch later this year.
Final Cut Pro X 10.4 will include new color tools, like color wheels and a white balance picker. It will include support for HEVC, the new video format introduced in iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, and direct import of iOS for iMovie timelines. The new version of the software will also support VR and HDR workflows.
4TB SSD? 2 drives?
Nice machine, but for this day and age - it's insane.
But too expensive for my needs.
I don't understand this machine, at all. Zero upgradeability, literally none. I can (barely) understand this mentality in a MacBook Pro as you want to have it thin an light, but what's the reason you cannot even upgrade the RAM in this? Add a back panel, let us add more ram and an additional stick of NVMe storage.Couldn't agree more. Unbelievable if you can't upgrade at least the RAM. Especially with Apple's bananas RAM prices.
Take my g*dmn money!.. NOW!
I saw that OWC makes 4 TB SSDs for the Mac Pro, so it's possible to have a single 4TB drive.
The cost of an extra 4GB RAM module on Apple's store can be up to $200. Now imagine the cost of all the internal upgrades added together. That's where you get the $5000 price tag from.
In order to increase the cooling, did they take away user-replaceable RAM???
I'm not seeing a door on the back like current 27" iMacs. I can understand wanting to make owners buy RAM upgrades upfront from Apple only, make profits for the shareholders, but this is ridiculous!
After seeing the iPhone X, those bezels are kinda gross. But as long as they don't have the iPhone's notch!
I stopped reading at $5,000.00
