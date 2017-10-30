New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Demos iMac Pro at Final Cut Pro X Creative Summit

Monday October 30, 2017 7:05 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple set up an iMac Pro at the third annual FCPX Creative Summit in Cupertino, California over the weekend, providing attendees with a closer look at the powerful workstation ahead of its December launch.

Apple appears to have allowed attendees to take pictures of the iMac Pro at the event. French blog MacGeneration rounded up some of the photos shared on social platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

iMac Pro via Twitter user Softron Media

iMac Pro shares the same design as the standard iMac, but with an all-flash architecture, a new thermal design, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. It's also distinguished by its sleek, exclusive Space Gray enclosure.

The all-in-one computer is bundled with matching Space Gray accessories, including the Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2, and a wireless Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad introduced at WWDC 2017 in June.

iMac Pro via Twitter user Chris Fenwick

Apple said the iMac Pro will also feature up to an 18-core Intel Xeon processor, top-of-the-line Radeon Pro Vega graphics, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and up to 128GB of ECC RAM, with a starting price of $4,999 in the United States.

The FCPX Creative Summit, hosted by Future Media Concepts, featured three days of training on Apple's professional video editing software Final Cut Pro X. Apple itself announced that Final Cut Pro X 10.4 will launch later this year.

iMac Pro via Instagram user runehansen

Final Cut Pro X 10.4 will include new color tools, like color wheels and a white balance picker. It will include support for HEVC, the new video format introduced in iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, and direct import of iOS for iMovie timelines. The new version of the software will also support VR and HDR workflows.

Top Rated Comments

applesith
applesith
57 minutes ago at 07:07 am
I wish Apple would sell the space gray accessories so I could have ones that match my MacBook.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
multipasser
57 minutes ago at 07:07 am
Take my g*dmn money!.. NOW!

4TB SSD? 2 drives?
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
RickInHouston
41 minutes ago at 07:24 am
I stopped reading at $5,000.00

Nice machine, but for this day and age - it's insane.
Rating: 5 Votes
GuilleA
GuilleA
45 minutes ago at 07:20 am
I don't understand this machine, at all. Zero upgradeability, literally none. I can (barely) understand this mentality in a MacBook Pro as you want to have it thin an light, but what's the reason you cannot even upgrade the RAM in this? Add a back panel, let us add more ram and an additional stick of NVMe storage.
Rating: 5 Votes
PackFan
PackFan
55 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Sexy in black...

But too expensive for my needs.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Mad Pierre
29 minutes ago at 07:35 am

I don't understand this machine, at all. Zero upgradeability, literally none. I can (barely) understand this mentality in a MacBook Pro as you want to have it thin an light, but what's the reason you cannot even upgrade the RAM in this? Add a back panel, let us add more ram and an additional stick of NVMe storage.

Couldn't agree more. Unbelievable if you can't upgrade at least the RAM. Especially with Apple's bananas RAM prices.
Rating: 2 Votes
helyar
helyar
52 minutes ago at 07:13 am
GUYS does that mouse have a charging port on the front? Check the second photo
Rating: 1 Votes
imran5720
imran5720
52 minutes ago at 07:12 am
maxed out config will cost you $100,000
Rating: 1 Votes
guzhogi
guzhogi
25 minutes ago at 07:40 am

Take my g*dmn money!.. NOW!

4TB SSD? 2 drives?


I saw that OWC makes 4 TB SSDs for the Mac Pro, so it's possible to have a single 4TB drive.

The cost of an extra 4GB RAM module on Apple's store can be up to $200. Now imagine the cost of all the internal upgrades added together. That's where you get the $5000 price tag from.


In order to increase the cooling, did they take away user-replaceable RAM???


I'm not seeing a door on the back like current 27" iMacs. I can understand wanting to make owners buy RAM upgrades upfront from Apple only, make profits for the shareholders, but this is ridiculous!

After seeing the iPhone X, those bezels are kinda gross. But as long as they don't have the iPhone's notch!
Rating: 1 Votes
gugy
gugy
25 minutes ago at 07:39 am

I stopped reading at $5,000.00

Nice machine, but for this day and age - it's insane.

Yep it’s a bit too,much. I could understand on a very high end MacPro but on an iMac where you can’t upgrade the internals down the road is too overkill.
Rating: 1 Votes

