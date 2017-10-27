Final Cut Pro X 10.4 Coming Later This Year With Improved Color Tools, HEVC and VR Support

At the Final Cut Pro X Creative Summit, which includes a visit to Apple's Cupertino Campus. At the event, Apple today announced the next version of its video editing software aimed at professionals, Final Cut Pro X 10.4. Details about the announcement were shared on Twitter by FCPX experts Peter Wiggins, Alex Gollner, and Richard Taylor, giving us a hint of what's coming later this year.
Image via Richard Taylor
The update will include new color tools, like and color wheels and a white balance picker, with new controls for the color board. It will include support for HEVC, the new video format introduced in iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, and direct import of iOS for iMovie timelines. The new version of the software will support VR and HDR workflows.
Apple shared several demos of the new version of Final Cut Pro X in action, including an 8K timeline on the new iMac Pro.
No specific release date for Final Cut Pro X 10.4 was announced, but Apple did say that it's coming before the end of 2017. Final Cut Pro X can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $299.99. [Direct Link]
(Thanks, Olivier!)
Apple gave a sneak peek of #VR video features in next versions of Motion 5 and Final Cut Pro X at 1 Infinite Loop today pic.twitter.com/vAtZeeuY4o— Alex Gollner (@Alex4D) October 28, 2017
