Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 4.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 4.2 update to developers, more than a month after releasing the new watchOS 4 operating system to the public and while watchOS 4.1, the first major update to watchOS 4, is still in testing.
Once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center, the new watchOS 4.1 beta can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General -> Software update.
To install the update, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it has to be in range of the iPhone.
It's not yet clear what new features watchOS 4.2 will introduce, but it could bring support for Apple Pay Cash, Apple's new peer-to-peer payments feature. We'll know more about what's included in the update once developers are able to download the software and dig into the new features.
