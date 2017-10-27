Belkin's New iPhone X Screen Protectors Now Available

Belkin's new InvisiGlass Ultra and Anti-Glare screen protectors for iPhone X are now available to purchase.
Left to right: Anti-Glare, InvisiGlass Ultra, and EasyAlign sticker
InvisiGlass Ultra is made with 0.21mm ion-strengthened glass supplied by Corning, the same manufacturer of iPhone display glass. Belkin says the screen protector improves the iPhone X's scratch resistance by up to three to five times, with up to a 25 percent increase in protection against cracking and breakage from drops.
The anti-glare screen protector is said to reduce harsh reflections from both sunlight and artificial lighting, allowing you to view the screen comfortably in bright conditions. The ultra-thin screen protector has an anti-scratch coating.
Both screen protectors include a cleaning cloth and so-called EasyAlign sticker in the box for easier installation at home. The anti-glare version can also be professionally installed at an Apple Store with Apple's ScreenCare+ application system.
Belkin's InvisiGlass Ultra and Anti-Glare screen protectors are $39.95 and $19.95 respectively on Apple's online store in the United States. Both are currently estimated to ship in one business day.
