iPhone X Launches at Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile USA on November 10

Virgin Mobile USA today announced that it will begin taking iPhone X pre-orders on its website on Friday, November 3. The carrier originally said it would launch pre-orders today, in line with Apple and major carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, but evidently the date has been pushed back by one week.
Boost Mobile likewise announced that the iPhone X will be available to order on its website on Friday, November 10 in the United States.
Virgin Mobile USA's so-called "Inner Circle" plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data with a few caveats: video quality is limited to up to 480p resolution, music streams at up to 500 kbps, and games stream at up to 2 Mbps. The carrier promises 4G LTE speeds for "practically everything else."
Customers who use more than 23GB of data in a billing cycle will be de-prioritized during times and places where the network is constrained.
Mobile Hotspot is available for an additional $10 per month, providing up to eight tethered devices with a dedicated allotment of 10GB of high-speed data to share each month. Unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada, and unlimited worldwide text messaging, can also be added for $5 per month.
Virgin Mobile and Boost Mobile are both subsidiaries of Sprint and share the parent company's network in the United States.
Boost Mobile likewise announced that the iPhone X will be available to order on its website on Friday, November 10 in the United States.
Virgin Mobile USA's so-called "Inner Circle" plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data with a few caveats: video quality is limited to up to 480p resolution, music streams at up to 500 kbps, and games stream at up to 2 Mbps. The carrier promises 4G LTE speeds for "practically everything else."
Customers who use more than 23GB of data in a billing cycle will be de-prioritized during times and places where the network is constrained.
Mobile Hotspot is available for an additional $10 per month, providing up to eight tethered devices with a dedicated allotment of 10GB of high-speed data to share each month. Unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada, and unlimited worldwide text messaging, can also be added for $5 per month.
Virgin Mobile and Boost Mobile are both subsidiaries of Sprint and share the parent company's network in the United States.
Related Roundup: iPhone X
Tags: Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile
Buyer's Guide: iPhone X (Buy Now)