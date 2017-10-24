iTunes Celebrates Halloween With Horror Movie Sale of $5 Classics and $10 Modern Films

Apple this week has launched a new Halloween-themed movie sale on iTunes, discounting 18 mostly classic films to just $4.99 and 34 modern horror films to $9.99 and under, all in HD. Prices for most of the movies when not on sale are about $14.99, saving you between $5 and $10 depending on which collection you purchase from.
iTunes is calling its $4.99 sale "Horror Through the Years," and it focuses on movies from previous decades including Child's Play, The Fly, and 28 Days Later. There are more recent films, however, like Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and the reboot of Poltergeist.
This collection also features new artwork by artist/illustrator Orlando Arocena. Arocena's art originally debuted last month in the form of Blu-Ray covers by Twentieth Century Fox and MGM Home Entertainment, as a way to re-release the classic horror films in celebration of Halloween.
Here are a few movies in the "Horror Through the Years" collection, all priced at $4.99:
Here's a list of a few of the movies Apple has marked down in this section:
Also of note today is a special offer running at Best Buy, where you can get 25 percent off three or more select cell phone accessories each priced at $9.99 or above. The accessories available to choose from include a wide variety of Apple Lightning adapters, Mophie battery packs, OtterBox cases, Samsung Qi charging pads, and more. Items excluded from the offer are headphones, speakers, Bose products, virtual reality devices for smartphones, and clearance and open-box items.
To stay up to date on the latest sales, check out our Deals Roundup.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy
- Child's Play
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Black Swan
- The Fly (1986)
- Jeepers Creepers
- Joy Ride
- It Comes At Night - $9.99
- Trick 'R Treat (2008) - $9.99
- The Witch - $9.99
- Green Room - $9.99
- You're Next - $7.99
- It Follows - $7.99
