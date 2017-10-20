Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Allowing iPhone Upgrade Program Customers to Get a 'Head Start' on iPhone X Upgrade
Apple started notifying customers about the option this morning through its website and via a notice in the Apple Store app.
Customers will need to download the Apple Store app and choose their preferred iPhone X model to get pre-approved for a loan ahead of the launch of iPhone X pre-orders. Apple says this process, which was also offered for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, will let customers "speed through checkout on 10/27."
Once approved for a loan on a device, customers can use the Apple Store app when iPhone X pre-orders kick off to complete the purchase, making the pre-order process faster for iPhone Upgrade customers as no approval will need to be completed at the time orders are placed.
Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program is designed to allow customers to upgrade to a new iPhone after at least 12 payments have been made towards an existing iPhone. The Upgrade Program, which includes AppleCare+, requires customers to trade-in their current phones to get a new phone. Customers can choose to make payments for 24 months and keep their devices, however.
iPhone Upgrade Program members are able to use a Trade-in Kit this year to return their existing devices to Apple, alleviating the need to visit an Apple Store to purchase a new device.
Apple has made marked improvements to the iPhone Upgrade Program since last year. In 2016, new customers were forced to reserve an iPhone from a local Apple retail store due to in-store trade-in requirements, which left upgrade customers with limited stock to choose from.
A smooth and quick pre-order process for iPhone Upgrade customers will be important when it comes to the iPhone X, as rumors have suggested supplies are heavily constrained. It's likely available stock will sell out quickly, so it could be difficult to get an iPhone X for the remainder of the year.
If you need a loan to get a phone, maybe you shouldn't be getting it in the first place. I know I sound like an elitist or something, but still....
It's not about that for me. It's about upgrading every year without having to worry about selling the previous device.
I intended to use the upgrade program for many years to come-- so I'm effectively paying only half the price for every phone before the very last one I use while on the program.
It’s a 0% finance, so even if you can afford to buy immediately, you’d be better off getting the finance and putting the $1000 in an interest earning bank account.
Same thing as people who lease cars.. they can't afford to buy it.
Also false. I can easily afford to buy a car. I choose to lease because I enjoy not having to worry about maintenance, not having to worry about selling it/depreciation, and I like getting a brand new car every 3 years.
Yeahhhh...you're missing the point. It's not about the loan, it's about having the newest phone every year. Apple, along with all the carriers, are encouraging customers to sign up for these programs.
But even if you wanna use the "if you need a loan you shouldn't be getting the phone" argument...zero interest loans are smarter for you financially than a lump sum up front...
Lol this is the most ridiculous thing I’ve read. It’s a 0% loan. I’ve bought tons of iPhones since the first one. Buying outright doesn’t make sense to me. I either end up selling the phone for half what I bought it or I keep it and it sits around not being used. Why wouldn’t I make monthly payments, be able to trade my phone back in a year later, and have the newest phone every year? It’s practically the same as buying it and selling it back only without the need to find a buyer.
This isn’t an unfair advantage either. All it does is puts upgrade program members in the same boat as everyone else since there won’t be a delay in processing their phone order due to approving the loan.
Where do you draw the line. If you need a loan to buy a car? A mortgage to buy a house?
For a lot of people it’s an easy way to budget.
If you need a loan to get a phone, maybe you shouldn't be getting it in the first place. I know I sound like an elitist or something, but still....That makes no sense, it’s essentially the same as saying the almost 80% of iPhone users that buy it on contract shouldn’t be buying it at all.
The IUP requires a credit check unlike carrier installments since the carrier already has your financial info; there is no additional credit check. This is giving the IUP people a chance to get the eligibility and credit check done early others dont have; then on equal footing hitting checkout and paying tax etc at 12:01.
There is no special treatment for IUP people. Some tech sites have dangerously implied IUP people are getting an advantage with this causing a frenzy.
