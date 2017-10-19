Triby IO Smart Speaker and Switch Offers HomeKit Integration

Triby IO, a new smart home product from French company Invoxia, is a speaker that also doubles as a HomeKit switch, allowing HomeKit scenes to be added to the five buttons on the device.
Designed to be attached to the wall or placed in a room to serve as sort of a home hub and entertainment unit, Triby lets users listen to music and radio. Its HomeKit support is limited to the five buttons on the device, but switches, a new addition to HomeKit, are valuable in a HomeKit setup.
Switches are designed to let you activate a HomeKit scene that can incorporate multiple smart home products without the need to use your iPhone or Siri. There are options that are cheaper than the Triby, though, like the Hue Switch, if speaker functionality is unappealing.
Triby IO is actually the second-generation version of Triby. The first version offered support for Amazon Alexa, but did not include HomeKit integration.
Apple is planning to allow speakers with AirPlay 2 functionality to be controlled through HomeKit in the future, but AirPlay 2 will not be available until 2018, so that's not the implementation that's available in the Triby. It does, however, support the current implementation of AirPlay, so it can be used like any standard speaker.
According to Invoxia, the Triby features high quality acoustics and it also supports Amazon Alexa and IFTTT to connect to non-HomeKit smart home products. It also provides access to internet radio and Spotify through built-in integrations.
Triby can be purchased from the Invoxia website for $199.
