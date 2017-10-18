Facebook Officially Rolling Out 'Explore Feed' for Finding Non-News Feed Content

Facebook has been testing a new "Explore Feed" that's designed to help users discover relevant content outside of the standard News Feed, and now the feature is officially rolling out to users on both mobile devices and the desktop, reports TechCrunch. Facebook confirmed the rollout of the feature in a statement:
In both instances, the new Explore Feed is rather buried among a long list of other options like Events, Pages, Moments, Town Hall, Buy and Sell Groups, Jobs, Recommendations, and more.
The Explore Feed houses recommended Facebook posts from companies and media sites that you might not otherwise see in your feed, with content based on topics you've previously liked or content that's popular with your friends.
Facebook is aiming to use the Explore Feed to surface fresh content to entice users to spend more time using the social network.
Some users began seeing the Explore Feed earlier this year as Facebook was testing the feature, but it is now rolling out to all users and should be available for everyone soon.
"We are beginning to roll out a complementary feed of popular articles, videos, and photos, automatically customized for each person based on content that might be interesting to them," the Facebook spokesperson said. "We've heard from people that they want an easy way to explore relevant content from Pages they haven't connected with yet."On the desktop, the "Explore Feed" can be found on the left-hand sidebar under "Explore" by clicking on "See More." In the Facebook iOS app, it's also listed under "Explore" and can be accessed by tapping on the hamburger button at the bottom of the app.
