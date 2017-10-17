WhatsApp Gains Support for Live Location Sharing

Popular messaging app WhatsApp was today updated with a new feature that's designed to allow WhatsApp users to share their location in real-time with family and friends.
Live Location through WhatsApp features end-to-end encryption and includes tools to allow users to specify who they share their location with and for how long.
To use Live Location, WhatsApp users need to open a chat with a person or group, select the "Location" feature in the attach button, and then choose the new option to "Share Live Location." When selecting the share option, users can select an amount of time the location sharing feature will last before expiring.
The person on the other end will be able to see the user's real-time location on a map, and if, in a group chat, more than one person shares their location, multiple locations will be displayed on the same map.
Live Location is available on both iOS and Android devices, and it will be rolling out to the WhatsApp apps "in the coming weeks."
WhatsApp can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Live Location through WhatsApp features end-to-end encryption and includes tools to allow users to specify who they share their location with and for how long.
To use Live Location, WhatsApp users need to open a chat with a person or group, select the "Location" feature in the attach button, and then choose the new option to "Share Live Location." When selecting the share option, users can select an amount of time the location sharing feature will last before expiring.
The person on the other end will be able to see the user's real-time location on a map, and if, in a group chat, more than one person shares their location, multiple locations will be displayed on the same map.
Live Location is available on both iOS and Android devices, and it will be rolling out to the WhatsApp apps "in the coming weeks."
WhatsApp can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Tag: WhatsApp