Dropbox Launches New 'Dropbox Professional' Account Option for Freelancers

Tuesday October 17, 2017 11:11 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Dropbox today introduced a new account option called Dropbox Professional, aimed at individuals who need more storage and features than are available with a standard Plus account, but don't need a business account.

Priced at $19.99 per month, Dropbox Professional offers 1TB of storage and it includes a new feature called Dropbox Showcase.


Dropbox Showcase allows for Dropbox content to be organized into a PDF with a customized layout, visual previews, captions, and personalized branding, turning it into a portfolio of sorts.

Along with Dropbox Showcase and 1TB of storage, the new tier includes OCR and Smart Sync, a feature previously limited to Dropbox Business users. Smart Sync allows users to customize where files and folders are stored, with options for storing locally, in the cloud, or both.

With OCR or optical character recognition, Dropbox can understand the text in scanned documents, allowing for them to be searchable. The final feature available in Dropbox Showcase is an option to cause a document to remotely expire.

The introduction of Dropbox Professional comes two weeks after Dropbox introduced its revamped brand design that focuses on bright, contrasting colors, and introduces new fonts and logos to its products.

Dropbox users can sign up for Dropbox Professional starting today.

nutmac
nutmac
1 hour ago at 11:16 am
$19.99/month for the same storage capacity as $9.99/month plan? Some of the "Professional" features seem interesting, but Dropbox could've at least doubled the storage space also.
Rating: 2 Votes
robinp
robinp
1 hour ago at 11:18 am
Their redesign still makes me want to vommit
Rating: 2 Votes
ryanmcv
ryanmcv
40 minutes ago at 11:39 am

how do you know this if they are not focusing on individuals/non-business users?

How do I know what? I said IF they cared about non-business users, they would offer cheaper monthly subscription plans.
Rating: 1 Votes
ryanmcv
ryanmcv
49 minutes ago at 11:31 am
It's pretty clear that Dropbox doesn't want to focus on individual, non-business users. If they did, they would increase the free tier to at LEAST 15GB and offer plans at 99 cents or $2.99/month for 50 to 200GB.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BeyondtheTech
44 minutes ago at 11:36 am

It's pretty clear that Dropbox doesn't want to focus on individual, non-business users. If they did, they would increase the free tier to at LEAST 15GB and offer plans at 99 cents or $2.99/month for 50 to 200GB.



I've been waiting for them to add the option to password-protect the Selective Sync option, so that way I could've shared my Dropbox space with family members and only sync the folders I specify. But that specific request kept falling on deaf ears, and this is what they do instead.

Now that iCloud Storage offers 2TB for $9.99/month, and shareable with family members, I'm glad I let my Dropbox subscription run out.
Rating: 1 Votes
