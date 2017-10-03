Dropbox Introduces New Brand Design With Bright Colors, Revamped Logo and New Typeface

Dropbox today announced a major brand redesign that focuses on bright, contrasting colors, with a new logo design, new illustration style, and a revamped signature font.
According to Dropbox, the new design "juxtaposes color pairs in bold, unexpected ways," which will be used for marketing and branding purposes. The new colors will be applied to the redesigned Dropbox logo, which features the same standard box, but with a flatter, simpler design. Dropbox says the color of the logo will "change based on the situation" and will no longer be limited to blue.
A new illustration style will be used to "bring the creative process to live" with rough sketches of graphite paired with colorful, abstract shapes, and Dropbox is adopting a new typeface called Sharp Grotesk that offers 259 fonts.
According to Dropbox, the new look will be seen everywhere from its website to its products over the course of the coming weeks, but it's not clear how much the brand redesign will impact Dropbox's web interface or apps. The company says the new design will be dialed down to allow people to concentrate on their work, with the changes mostly aimed at marketing.
According to Dropbox, the new design "juxtaposes color pairs in bold, unexpected ways," which will be used for marketing and branding purposes. The new colors will be applied to the redesigned Dropbox logo, which features the same standard box, but with a flatter, simpler design. Dropbox says the color of the logo will "change based on the situation" and will no longer be limited to blue.
A new illustration style will be used to "bring the creative process to live" with rough sketches of graphite paired with colorful, abstract shapes, and Dropbox is adopting a new typeface called Sharp Grotesk that offers 259 fonts.
Our new design system is built on the idea that extraordinary things happen when diverse minds come together. We communicate this visually by pairing contrasting colors, type, and imagery to show what's possible when we bring ideas together in unexpected ways.Dropbox says the new brand design was inspired by the creative work of its customers and is meant to reflect the company's passion for building tools to help teams "unleash their creative energy."
According to Dropbox, the new look will be seen everywhere from its website to its products over the course of the coming weeks, but it's not clear how much the brand redesign will impact Dropbox's web interface or apps. The company says the new design will be dialed down to allow people to concentrate on their work, with the changes mostly aimed at marketing.
Our new system lets us pick the right amount of expressiveness for the situation. Color can go from a standard Dropbox blue to "whoa." Same for type, photography, and illustration. In a marketing campaign, we can dial things up to provoke and inspire creative energy. But in our product, where people need to concentrate on their work, we can dial it down.The new design marks the first time Dropbox has made major changes to its branding since it was founded 10 years ago in 2007. In an interview with AdWeek, Dropbox said the new branding will be featured extensively in an upcoming ad campaign that features work from several artists.
Tag: Dropbox