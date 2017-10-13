Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
iPhone With Apple Pencil Support Could Launch 'As Early As 2019'
The sources said that the iPhone stylus is likely to adopt a "supercapacitor stylus type" for price benefits, contrasting with Samsung's Galaxy Note pen which is based on electromagnetic resonance technology that needs additional panel components to be installed underneath the smartphone display. "A supercapacitor type is cheaper to make compared to the EMR stylus. It also offers a more pen-like feel," according to the industry sources.
Notably, Apple's current A-series chip would see a "drastic upgrade" as well in order to fuel a better handwriting experience for the stylus on iPhone.
Apple is mulling something that its late founder Steve Jobs had outright rejected -- adding a stylus to its iPhone, according to industry sources on Oct. 13.The Apple Pencil launched nearly two years ago in November 2015 alongside the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Apple's first stylus was designed specifically to work with the iPad Pro, and gives users the feel of using a real pen or pencil with sensors that determine the orientation and angle of the Apple Pencil, and pressure sensitivity allowing for darker or lighter pen strokes.
“Apple is preparing to launch the phone as early as 2019,” an industry source told The Investor on condition of anonymity. “It is also in talks with a couple of stylus makers for a partnership.”
Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs was famously against launching a stylus for iPhones, during the original iPhone event stating: "Who wants a stylus? You have to get them, and put them away, and you lose them, yuck. Nobody wants a stylus."
Apple executives and current CEO Tim Cook have repeatedly avoided referring to Apple Pencil as a "stylus" over the years, with Cook commenting in an interview last year that "we launched a pencil not a stylus." The Apple CEO further stated, "I think that Steve would have loved" the Apple Pencil, and even gave early mention of a pencil device potentially supporting iPhones in the future: "if you’ve ever seen what can be created on an iPhone or an iPad with that pencil is really unbelievable."
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1. Steve Jobs is not in charge of Apple any more. He's dead. The company is moving forward.
2. As with any product and company, the comment about stylus was because he was pitching his multi-touch phone and wanted to differentiate his product from the competition. He may have been against the idea of a stylus. But it's pretty irrelevant to the conversation. It was a way to mock the competition at the time.
3. a Stylus on a 3.5" phone made/makes no sense. But technology, phone size and consumer behaviors have changed a lot since Jobs made those comments.
First off, it is more than a stylus.
I agree with what Jobs said in the past, and agree a stylus shouldn't be needed on these devices to function. That said, the pressure sensitivity, angle sensitivity and precise point is nice for writing and artistic input that a finger really can't reproduce as easily.
Having watched some people in assisted care using iOS devices with those typical rubber stylus devices, I realize how ignorant I was to the fact that a precise pencil style input could also be of great use to that community as well.
Actually, that is how you pair the device too.
Honestly I never use the adapter, it charges so fast from either of my iPad Pro devices that I never need it.
Yes... People seem to conveniently forget that Jobs' view was that a stylus shouldn't be required for phone operation.
And that sentiment is perfectly compatible with someone needing a more sophisticated and more capable instrument that works better than a finger, a stylus, for activities beyond normal day-to-day phone operation. Such as capturing hand-drawn notes, artistic sketching/painting endeavors, etc. A stylus offers far more capability and nuance in those situations.
I don't understand why people are so upset since a stylus/Pencil would be an optional purchase. Don't need or if you hate on the mere idea of a stylus? Easy. Don't buy it.
At the time Steve made those comments in the keynote, pretty much all 'touch screen' devices were shockingly bad and pretty much unusable with just a finger - at least in the way we use them now. Most devices resorted to needing a stylus as the only reasonable way of interacting with the device. The iPhone changed all that, and Steve's comments were indicative of that shift in technology. Here'a device with a touch screen so good, so accurate, so responsive that you can use it entirely without a stylus, unlike 98% of devices on the market at that time. It was a game changer.
The Apple Pencil is an optional stylus. You don't need it. You can use the iPad Pro without the Pencil. But with it, you can write naturally or be more precise.
In that sense, I don't think Steve's comments are completely out of sync with the existence of the Pencil?
No, that’s not how to charge a Pencil. The correct method is to use the wire with the provided adapter.
The method depicted on the picture is for a quick charge in case you can’t plug to an outlet and you need the Pencil to be functional within 15-30 seconds.
I agree with what Jobs said in the past, and agree a stylus shouldn't be needed on these devices to function. That said, the pressure sensitivity, angle sensitivity and precise point is nice for writing and artistic input that a finger really can't reproduce as easily.
Having watched some people in assisted care using iOS devices with those typical rubber stylus devices, I realize how ignorant I was to the fact that a precise pencil style input could also be of great use to that community as well.
No, that’s not how to charge a Pencil. The correct method is to use the wire with the provided adapter.
The method depicted on the picture is for a quick charge in case you can’t plug to an outlet and you need the Pencil to be functional within 15-30 seconds.
Honestly I never use the adapter, it charges so fast from either of my iPad Pro devices that I never need it.
[ Read All Comments ]