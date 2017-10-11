Microsoft Fully Drops Support for Office for Mac 2011

Wednesday October 11, 2017 11:27 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Microsoft has officially ended support for Office for Mac 2011 as scheduled, nearly seven years after the software suite was first released.


2011 versions of Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint will no longer receive feature or security updates as of October 10, 2017. Any form of paid or free technical support from Microsoft has also ended indefinitely.

Microsoft Lync for Mac 2011 still has an extended support period through October 9, 2018 for any possible security updates.

Since the mainstream support period for the rest of the Office for Mac 2011 was already extended beyond the usual five years, there is no extended support period for those apps. In other words, support has completely ended.

Earlier this year, Microsoft said it had not even tested Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Lync on macOS High Sierra, but some users on the web have reported that the suite is mostly functional on the new operating system.

Microsoft recommends users upgrade to Office 2016 for Mac, which is fully supported on macOS High Sierra. OS X 10.10 or later is required.

(Thanks, Jacob Harvey!)

Tags: Microsoft, Microsoft Office
16 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Howl's Castle
55 minutes ago at 11:36 am
iWork for life
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
JamesDo
34 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Office 2016 doesn't even work properly on Touch Bar (2016). After a few paragraphs it get's really slow and the cursor starts to lag.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jblagden
39 minutes ago at 11:52 am

Wouldn't expect anyone to support a 7 year old piece of software when there are much newer versions available.

You would be surprised to find out how many companies and municipalities are still using Microsoft Office 2007. Some are even still using Windows Server 2003.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
yesjam
49 minutes ago at 11:42 am
I'm still on Office 2011 on my Mac which is running High Sierra. Works just as well as always, which is to say that while it is a bloated and laggy piece of software, it is no more bloated and laggy than it was previously.

I tried installing 2016 on this same Mac last year and found it to be an even worse experience so I promptly re-installed 2011.

The price of Office 365 or a standalone copy of Office for one computer + the inherent level of B.S. one has to put up with when using Microsoft Office means that I can't justify "up"grading from 2011.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Sirious
52 minutes ago at 11:39 am
Office 2016 is the best ;)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
puckhead193
49 minutes ago at 11:43 am
agh i hate these months subscriptions
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]