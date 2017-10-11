Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Trails Google, Amazon, and Microsoft Among Ideal Employers in Recent Survey
The online survey was conducted by tech careers site Dice between June 2017 and August 2017. There were a total of 5,477 respondents, who were asked to name their top three choices for the most desirable company for which to work.
When asked what matters most to them in an employer, tech professionals mentioned competitive salaries, challenging work, benefits, positive organizational culture, and transparent communication as the most important factors.
While the survey results are subjective, having a career at Apple undoubtedly has some benefits, including generous compensation and the chance to work on some of the world's most iconic products like the Mac and iPhone.
Dice also highlighted the equity that Apple awards its employees, in the form of restricted stock units, in addition to its progressive stance on diversity and social issues and innovation within the tech industry.
The survey results likely refer to Apple's corporate positions, but there are also opportunities at the retail level. Apple recently shared a video in which several employees say their jobs help them connect with and inspire customers.
Apple was ranked the 36th best place to work this year in the United States on Glassdoor. The company has an average rating of four out of five stars on the website. Apple CEO Tim Cook has a 93 percent approval rating.
I was under the impression working at Amazon sucks.
In a warehouse perhaps, but in a survey of "tech professionals", you're not talking about warehouse staff, just like how you're not talking about a Foxconn factory worker for Apple
But.....so many people here think Cook is doing a lousy job. How is this possible?
Well, you're not understanding the difference. Consumer =/= employer. Same thing I say about consumer vs. stock owner. When prices increase for a device, that's bad for the consumer unless you like paying more for no reason, but for a stock owner, increasing profit margins is good.
Cook is good as an employer and also for stock owners. For consumers, he's honestly not moved the needle. Really, he's just a bean counter. The sooner he goes the better for Apple overall. Same thing that happened to Google and MS. The 2nd in command that takes over for the original founder just never does a good job. They were there to compliment the founders flaws. The 3rd CEO to follow gets a chance for a clean slate and has fared well.
Pretty close. iPhones not so much, but heavy, HEAVY discounts on Macs.My oldest son bought a MacBook Air a couple of years ago using his friend's discount: 15%. The friend is one of Apple's legions of attorneys (he does work directly for Apple). That's not a lot better than the education discount my wife gets for working for a university.
To many of us who understand these issues, we read "progressive" as "destructive". Moreover, Apple was soliciting donations on the iTunes Store for the Southern Poverty Law Center, a group that has personally slandered people I know - and that I _know_ to be free of hate - as being a "hate group".
Besides, most people I know working at Apple are miserable, both with the hours and their overwhelming aspects of control.
I'm glad to not be working there, and am easing my way out of the entire Apple ecosystem... and I know I'm not the only one in the Silicon Valley. (Indeed, it is a popular subject these days around here.)
I wonder what's the benefit for working for Apple. Free mac computers? Iphones?
A colleague from a few years back used to work at Apple in California ( non technical, but not low level position either ) The benefits sounded disappointing TBH. No free hardware, just a small discount.
I value work / life balance. Apple is one of the last places I'd get that.. include a lot of major tech companies in that list too - they have good office percs for a reason - to keep you in the office.
93% approval rate for a CEO sounds pretty good.
