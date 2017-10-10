Pixelmator App for iOS Updated With Drag and Drop and HEIF Image Support

Tuesday October 10, 2017 6:38 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Pixelmator today updated its iOS app with full support for iOS 11, including importing HEIF images and Drag and Drop functionality on iPad.


Drag and Drop support enables iPad users to easily move images and graphics between Pixelmator and other apps. For example, users can move their entire composition into apps like Mail, Messages, and Keynote by simply touching and holding outside the image canvas, then dropping the image into the other app.


With support for HEIF images, Pixelmator for iOS users can now import images saved in the High Efficiency Image File Format. The new, more efficient format reduces file sizes without sacrificing quality, and is now used as the default on the iPhone 7 and later. Learn more about HEIF in our earlier coverage.

Last week, Pixelmator for Mac was also updated to include HEIF image support and integration with Apple's Photos app on macOS High Sierra.

The update also includes bug fixes for issues such as Pixelmator quitting unexpectedly when zooming in after starting a selection, compositions sometimes disappearing when adding or removing layers, and certain buttons in the Color and Format popovers occasionally not responding to touches.

Pixelmator version 2.4 is available on the App Store [Direct Link] as a free update for existing users. The app costs $4.99 for new users.

Chupa Chupa
58 minutes ago at 06:45 am
So I assumed the forthcoming Pixelmator Pro was going to be the new version of Pixelmator, just with a fancier name. But with the recent Mac OS update, now iOS, with new features, not just compatibility fixes I'm guessing Pixelmator Pro is going to be a fuller featured version and both Pixelmator and Pixelmator Pro will live together side-by-side just like Photoshop Elements and Photoshop CC?
