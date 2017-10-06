Truphone's Apple SIM Data Plans for iPad Will Be Available to Buy in Over 30 Countries Later This Year

Truphone today announced that its Apple SIM data plans for iPad are now available to purchase in Australia, Ireland, Portugal, and the Netherlands, with an additional 31 countries to follow by the end of 2017.
Truphone's Apple SIM plans provide iPad users with access to its data network in over 40 countries, including the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, and much of the European Union. Each plan lasts 30 days, with 500MB, 1GB, and 3GB allotments available at up to 4G speeds. Prices start at £6 in the UK and vary elsewhere.
Apple SIM enables iPad users to easily switch between different short-term data plans from select carrier partners without needing multiple SIM cards. Apple SIM can be used in more than 180 countries and territories around the world, making it convenient for staying connected while traveling.
Apple SIM is embedded in the latest cellular iPad Pro models, and compatible with the fifth-generation 9.7-inch iPad, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, and iPad mini 4, sold in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and the UK.
Apple SIM is also available for purchase separately at Apple retail store locations in those aforementioned countries. Keep in mind that not all carriers support Apple SIM, and it is not available to purchase or use in China.
Truphone data plans can be purchased or topped up on compatible iPads by tapping Settings → Cellular Data → Set Up Cellular Data. In some countries, these settings may be labeled as Mobile Data.
Other Apple SIM partners around the world include AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Three UK, EE, AlwaysOnline Wireless, GigSky, SoftBank, and au by KDDI. As a pricing comparison, rival global network GigSky offers data in over 140 countries for between 1 and 10 cents per MB depending on the region.
