Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS and LTE Models Now in Stores
Apple Watch Nike+ GPS and LTE Series 3 models are now available to buy in stores across Australia, Asia and Europe, with customers already posting shots of their newly acquired smartwatches on the MacRumors forums and over on Reddit.
Several posts confirm that in some cases, customers are cancelling their online orders held up in shipping and are walking into local brick-and-mortar stores to buy their chosen Nike+ Series 3 model outright.
MacRumors forum member griffith_500 posted the above photo explaining that he preordered the Nike+ LTE with a reseller only to be informed today that they wouldn't receive the watch before mid October. "So I tried my luck and walked into the Apple store in Zurich where they had all the Nike models on stock... Love it!"
Nike+ Series 3 LTE bought in Shanghai Apple Store
Over in China, Reddit member eddietsai posted the above image of his Nike+ Series 3 LTE purchase from a local Shanghai Apple Store, where they only had the white Sport Loop in stock.
Meanwhile across the U.S., Apple orders are currently in transit across various locations and should be making their way into the hands of customers in the next few hours. Although some eager early risers have also cancelled their online orders with Apple after stores including Best Buy updated their stock to indicate availability for in-store pickup as soon as stores open today.
LTE Space Gray aluminum case with Black/Pure Platinum Sport Loop (Image via Reddit)
Several Nike+ watch bands are also available for in-store pickup today. Additional Nike+ bands are $49 each in the United States. Apple Watch Nike+ comes in four styles in both 38mm and 42mm sizes, with both cellular and Wi-Fi + GPS only models to choose from:
◦ Silver Aluminum Case with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band
◦ Silver Aluminum Case with Bright Crimson/Black Nike Sport Loop
◦ Space Gray Aluminum Case with Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band
◦ Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black/Pure Platinum Nike Sport Loop
Apple Watch Nike+ models are priced between $329 and $429 in the U.S.
Countries in today's launch include the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guam, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Macau, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.
55 minutes ago at 04:52 am
Thinking of buying.
Red dot holds back.
50 minutes ago at 04:57 am
Don't worry soon they will have so many that Apple can't give them away....Swing and a miss
52 minutes ago at 04:56 am
Yeah....no.
7 minutes ago at 05:40 am
Wait a minute.... you can still get Apple plastic bags? Here in NYC, Apple only offers paper bags. I thought they'd done away with them everywhere... I guess I was wrong.
34 minutes ago at 05:13 am
Mine is arriving today! White Nike with red dot. I love the red dot!In my case, red dots remind me of Chicken Pox... Not an exciting feeling... :D
