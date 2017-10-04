Short Film Starring Pink Coming to Apple Music on October 13

As Pink prepares to launch her seventh album "Beautiful Trauma," the singer is planning to release a short film on Apple Music, reports Variety.
The film, titled "On the Record: P!nk -- Beautiful Trauma," will feature candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage with Pink "reflecting on her art and her career, on motherhood and the world we live in--all with the sort of honesty and sense of humor we've come to love and expect."
Performance footage from a small show at The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles is included, where Pink first introduced songs from the new album.
Pink's "Beautiful Trauma" album is the first solo album she's released since "The Truth About Love" came out in 2012. The first single, "What About Us," was released on August 10, and the title track, "Beautiful Trauma," is also already available. The album will feature Jack Antonoff, Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac, Max Martin, Shellback, Julia Michaels, and Greg Kurstin.
"Beautiful Trauma" will be released on Friday, October 13, which is also the day that Pink's short film will debut on Apple Music.
The film, titled "On the Record: P!nk -- Beautiful Trauma," will feature candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage with Pink "reflecting on her art and her career, on motherhood and the world we live in--all with the sort of honesty and sense of humor we've come to love and expect."
Performance footage from a small show at The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles is included, where Pink first introduced songs from the new album.
Pink's "Beautiful Trauma" album is the first solo album she's released since "The Truth About Love" came out in 2012. The first single, "What About Us," was released on August 10, and the title track, "Beautiful Trauma," is also already available. The album will feature Jack Antonoff, Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac, Max Martin, Shellback, Julia Michaels, and Greg Kurstin.
"Beautiful Trauma" will be released on Friday, October 13, which is also the day that Pink's short film will debut on Apple Music.
Tag: Apple Music